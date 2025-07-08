Exciting times for Derry’s hospitality industry as The Fold set to open at old Star Fort wall and Walled City Hotel almost ready at old bank

By Kevin Mullan
Published 8th Jul 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 11:09 BST
Exciting times for Derry’s hospitality industry lie ahead with two new entrants due to open their doors at two iconic listed buildings in the city soon.

The Fold at Ebrington is the latest venture from Shauna and Mark Froydenlund, proprietors of The Exchange, the city’s centre’s ever popular eatery formerly run by Shaun’s father Mark Caithness.

Located in The Keep (building 30) – part of the Star Fort structure and one of the most prominent buildings at the former Ebrington Barracks site, the new restaurant is due to open in August, joining a growing cluster of food businesses in the former barracks site.

Whilst a website has been established for the new food destination (thefoldebrington.com) it remains under construction and there are no further details at present.

Before returning to Derry in 2022 to take over the kitchen at The Exchange upon the retirement of her father the Froydenlunds cheffed for years at Marcus Wareing’s Michelin-starred restaurant in the five-star Berkeley Hotel in London.

In 2023 Mrs. Froydenlund told the ‘Journal’: “We would like to do something small and intimate on a Thursday, Friday, Saturday night, like a chef's table, a counter with just 12 guests and a set menu served and cooked by us. That could be quite a fun concept."

Meanwhile work is continuing on the new Walled City Hotel at the corner of Sackville Street and Strand Road.

The 4 star boutique hotel opening is slated to open in July.

Northland Construction Ltd. has been developing the hotel in the listed former Bank of Ireland building over the past two years with the opening imminent.

