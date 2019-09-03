Exhibition of paintings inspired by the Donegal coastline

Artlink is to host an exhibition by Buncrana based artist Deirdre Doherty at the Saldanha Suite at Fort Dunree next week.

The exhibition, entitled Progression, is a retrospective which reflects Doherty’s artistic journey through the years.

Doherty’s oil paintings of seascapes, inspired by the Donegal coastline she has lived beside all her life, are well known locally. She unfailingly captures the untamed character of the sea and ever changeable skies in the North West because she draws on her personal connection to this landscape.

Perhaps less well known are her figurative works and fine art prints, but she approaches these by seeking the same emotional connection to her subject matter.

She explained: “My figure paintings and Carborundum prints are not photo realistic but semi-abstract, and try to capture the essence of someone and their emotional state.”

This retrospective exhibition brings together a wide variety of Doherty’s work, produced across a number of years, embracing a variety of themes. In all her work there is a characteristic spontaneity - of emotional energy in the dash of a line or splash of colour.

Doherty explains this positive energy in her work as a reflection of her process.

“Painting makes me happy. I rarely have a fixed notion of how a painting is going to turn out, it just evolves. I like to create paintings that speak for themselves on an emotional as well as a visual level for the viewer.”

Project Manager at Artlink, Patricia Spokes, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this exhibition by Deirdre Doherty. It is always a pleasure to be able to support our local artists and bring their work to a new audience. We know that visitors to Donegal, and Fort Dunree in particular, are so appreciative of artists, like Deirdre, who excel in capturing the essence of our beautiful landscape, and we know they will enjoy this exhibition as much as we will.”

The opening reception takes place on Saturday, September 7 from 4-6pm, Saldanha Suite, Fort Dunree, Exhibition

continues until 3rd October. Opening times Monday – Sunday 10.30 am – 4.30 pm