After a decade in the shadows, the Malin Head Haunted House is re-emerging bigger, scarier, and more inclusive than ever.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s Malin Head Fright Night at Malin Head Community Centre brings the entire community together for what organisers have said will be “an unforgettable weekend of entertainment, laughter, and spine-tingling scares”, all while raising funds for local projects.

“If you’re looking a fun event this Hallowe’en, the Malin Head fright night will not disappoint and its set to be a fantastic event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With new technology adding eerie sounds, haunting lights, and chilling special effects, visitors can expect a thrilling experience like never before.

Enter, if you dare.

"Whether you’re brave enough to enter the haunted house or prefer to enjoy the festivities from a safe distance, there’s something for everyone at this year’s event.”

The Haunted House will be open on Saturday October 25 and Sunday October 26 from 6:00pm to 10:00pm.

Families with young children are advised to come along from 6:00pm to 7:00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full on fright night experience commences at 7:00pm through to 10:00pm.

There will be a special event for people with additional needs on Friday, October 24 from 7pm to 8pm.

“Grab your friends, summon your courage, and remember – every scream helps support your community,” a spokesperson said, adding: “Please be warned if you have a bad heart, you might be better to avoid!”

Admission is pay at the door, 10 Euro per adult and 5 Euro per child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For updates and sneak peeks of all the latest spooky goings-on in Malin Head this Hallowe’en, follow the Malin Head Fright Night page on Facebook.

You can keep to date here: https://www.facebook.com/p/Malin-Head-Fright-Night-61580129440598/