‘Extraordinary’ life of Pat Hume features in new TV doc
A new TV documentary on the extraordinary life of the late Pat Hume - told by family and friends - is to be screened next week.
A new episode of the popular ‘Cloch le Carn’ series - which will be broadcast on RTE One on Tuesday, March 15, at 7pm - will feature contributions from ex-Irish President Mary McAleese, former SDLP deputy leader Bríd Rodgers and Pat Hume’s daughter, Áine.
The programme chronicles Pat Hume’s support of her husband, John, in his work towards peace in Ireland, but, crucially, it also reveals what a quietly formidable woman she was in her own right.
The new programme underlines how the mother of five’s quiet fortitude, strength of character, and good humour was a driving force behind the Irish peace process.
She was, many of the contributors say, a fearless champion for peaceful justice and the go-to person for many people in Derry looking for help on a range of issues.
An unwavering advocate of her husband’s vision for peace, a devoted mother, a community supporter and activist, Pat Hume was fiercely loyal to both her friends and the people of Derry.
These attributes are probably best summed up by one of her friends, Mary Murphy, who tells the programme: “Many people are loved, and many people admired, but Pat Hume was both loved and admired by the people of Derry.”
Ultimately, the new documentary tells the story of a remarkable woman who made big sacrifices to become her husband’s guiding light.