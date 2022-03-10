‘Extraordinary’ life of Pat Hume features in new TV doc

The late Pat Hume.

A new episode of the popular ‘Cloch le Carn’ series - which will be broadcast on RTE One on Tuesday, March 15, at 7pm - will feature contributions from ex-Irish President Mary McAleese, former SDLP deputy leader Bríd Rodgers and Pat Hume’s daughter, Áine.

The programme chronicles Pat Hume’s support of her husband, John, in his work towards peace in Ireland, but, crucially, it also reveals what a quietly formidable woman she was in her own right.

The new programme underlines how the mother of five’s quiet fortitude, strength of character, and good humour was a driving force behind the Irish peace process.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was, many of the contributors say, a fearless champion for peaceful justice and the go-to person for many people in Derry looking for help on a range of issues.

An unwavering advocate of her husband’s vision for peace, a devoted mother, a community supporter and activist, Pat Hume was fiercely loyal to both her friends and the people of Derry.

These attributes are probably best summed up by one of her friends, Mary Murphy, who tells the programme: “Many people are loved, and many people admired, but Pat Hume was both loved and admired by the people of Derry.”