The Red Cross NI Muriel Anderson event returned to the Whitehorse Hotel in Campsie on Wednesday to celebrate Red Cross NI volunteers who have worked tirelessly to make sure that even with ever-changing rules and restrictions they could continue to deliver essential services to those most in need.

Since the first lockdown in March 2020, local Red Cross volunteers have reached almost 592,000 people with crucial services such as emergency food parcels, offering people a helping hand after a stay in hospital, assisting at Covid-19 mass vaccination centres and welcoming refugees to Ukraine assistance centres.

Some of their other work has included helping 120 homes after recent local floods in Eglinton, supporting over 200 people after local domestic fires, helping 9,196 people settle back home after a stay in hospital, loaning people wheelchairs and keeping eight Red Cross charity shops open following extensive Covid safety guidelines.

Red Cross Derry shop volunteers and staff.

Red Cross NI director Sharon Sinclair said: “Since the first Coronavirus lockdown began, our teams were out helping in local communities, delivering vital food and medication to people staying indoors, getting people home from hospital safely, carrying out welfare checks and manning our national support line to provide emotional and practical support to people who had no one else.

“We had to adapt our services so that we could continue to be there for the most vulnerable groups in our society. Together our volunteers also stepped up to some of the most challenging events of our time such as the Ukraine crisis and severe weather that brought record breaking heatwaves and floods.

“Together they put the power of kindness into action and went the extra mile to help others.

"We want to take the time to thank our volunteers who have done so much to help us reach as many people in crisis as possible.

Red Cross Derry Independent Living Service Volunteers & Staff.

"They should be very proud of everything they have achieved, as we very much are.”

Red Cross NI volunteer Pearl Mullan who is from Ballykelly said: “I’ve been a Red Cross NI volunteer for 15 years now. I’ve helped in lots of ways like going to London to support people after the Grenfell Tower fire and with the Syrian Resettlement Scheme in Northern Ireland. Most recently I was one of the Red Cross volunteers at the Foyle Arena mass vaccination center, helping keep people socially distanced and being there for people who were maybe feeling nervous or afraid of needles. I also supported people in Eglinton during the recent floods, making sure they had all the things they needed like cleaning products or picking up their prescriptions.

“Volunteering is just part of my life now, I just get up and go. I can’t wait to get back in the Red Cross van again and start meeting people face-to-face now that Covid has passed. And I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone from the Red Cross again at the Muriel Anderson celebration event at the Whitehorse Hotel after almost three years of working apart during Covid lockdowns.”

Red Cross NI named its annual celebration event for volunteers in the north west after one of its biggest supporters, Muriel Anderson.

Red Cross Derry ER Volunteers and Staff.

In 1957, Muriel’s husband William Anderson, who lived with his sister in their parent’s home in Aberfoyle Terrace in Derry, bought a Moliter from an independent retail violin dealer called Eric Voight for an unknown sum. Made by Antonio Stradivarius in the late 1690s, it was owned by French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

William and Muriel held onto it for 30 years, storing it under a bed in their terraced house in the city for security. In May 1988 and at the age of 83, Muriel donated the instrument to a member of the Red Cross. She had used the charity’s Meals on Wheels service for years before she died in 1992.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a valuation it was sold for £209,000. The instrument became known as “the Londonderry Stradivarius”, one of the world’s most valuable musical instruments. New York-based Anne Akiko Meyers plays it in concert halls across the world.

The Red Cross’s Derry headquarters is named in Muriel’s honour of her generous donation which has helped the Red Cross continue its life-saving work in the local area. Muriel Anderson House is located at 5 Donnybrewer Road, Derry, BT47 3PD.

There are many ways to get involved in volunteering for the Red Cross such as helping people get home from after a stay in hospital, helping people who need a wheelchair, helping refugees or helping in one of our shops. However much time you have and whatever your experience, you can make a big difference to your community, learn new skills and meet new people.