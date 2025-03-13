Fake online notice claiming to be planning notice for Buncrana mosque entirely false

Buncrana (file picture).

A fake notice claiming to be a planning application advertisement for a mosque in Buncrana placed with the Derry Journal has been circulated online.

The false and misleading information takes the form of a printed notice under a ‘Derry Journal’ masthead claiming that someone locally is seeking permission to establish a mosque.

The Journal wish to make it clear this image, which seems to have been created using an app, is fake – the local couple targeted in it have confirmed there is no such application – and we can confirm that no such notice has been placed with the Journal or any other publication.

Buncrana businessman Christopher Flanagan said: “A fake planning application advert has been shared online, falsely suggesting that I am involved in a proposal to build an Islamic Mosque. I want to state clearly and unambiguously that this advertisement is entirely false and was created without my knowledge, consent, or involvement. There is no such planning application, and I have no connection to any such development.

“It appears the material was digitally created using AI tools, giving it an appearance of authenticity. Unfortunately, this has led to confusion and concern among members of the community. I am deeply concerned that such a fabrication has been used to spread misinformation, particularly around a subject that some may consider sensitive or controversial.

“I would like to reassure residents that I have not lodged any such planning application nor have I had any involvement in the creation or promotion of this fake advert, and I have taken steps to report it for removal from social media platforms.”

"I respectfully ask for your help in sharing this clarification to prevent the further spread of misinformation.”

“Thank you for your time and support in helping to maintain truth and integrity in our community communications.”