A night of quizzing, laughter and dancing was had on Friday night last as Link 48 hosted another of the popular Hurt ‘Family Fortunes’ under the witty guidance of quizmaster and DJ Wes.

A fantastic turnout saw eight teams, The Board Mavericks, Hurt Hopefuls, The Campbells, The Logues, The Tyre Family, All-State All-Stars, The Reserves and even a team from the Millennium Forum called The Drama Queens, take to the stage to pit their wits against each other.

HURT was founded by Derry woman Sadie O’Reilly, who tragically lost her son Tony to heroin addiction, and the charity’s core aim is to provide help and support to others struggling with addiction and their families.

And that’s certainly what occurred on Friday night as people turned out once again to support this worthwhile charity while also have a fantastic night’s entertainment.

Speaking on the success of the event, fundraiser and organiser, HURT’s Leanne Doherty said it was once again a great night’s craic for a great local charity.

“I am delighted with the turnout we got on Friday night once again at Link 48. The teams, their supporters and everyone who put their hands in their pockets to donate to our ‘Family Fortunes’ event was really appreciated.

“A special thanks to quizmaster Wes, who kept everyone under control while still managing to have fun. Because of the participation of so many on Friday night we were able to raise well-needed funds for this worthwhile charity and gratitude to everyone who put their hands in their pockets and donated.”

Leanne said she looks forward to holding more events this side of Christmas with plans for an All-Star family Fortunes with all the season’s winners and hopefully a few new celebrity faces taking part to win the ultimate ‘Family Fortunes 2023 title.’

1 . The Logues - Paul, Jill, Martina, Sandra and Sinead. The Logues - Paul, Jill, Martina, Sandra and Sinead. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

2 . The Hurt Hopefuls - Cathereen, Geraldine, Sadie, Dessie and Rosemary. The Hurt Hopefuls - Cathereen, Geraldine, Sadie, Dessie and Rosemary. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

3 . The Tyre Family - Roisin, Sean, Aoife, Colin and Brendan. The Tyre Family - Roisin, Sean, Aoife, Colin and Brendan. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

4 . The Reserves - Michael McGinley, Johnny Baird, Ethan Tyre, Lisa Marie, and Eoin Meenan. The Reserves - Michael McGinley, Johnny Baird, Ethan Tyre, Lisa Marie, and Eoin Meenan. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales