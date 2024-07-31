Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be plenty of family-friendly fun in Muff this week as the first Muff Feile kicks off, with something for everyone.

It was announced earlier this year that a committee had been formed to bring a summer festival back to the border village and there’s a packed few days ahead.

It all begins on Wednesday, July 31 with a football tournament for the U12s and U16s. Thursday’s events include a Car Treasure Hunt and a the Mayor of Muff result night and live music in the Squealing Pig and The Treehouse.

There will be live music on Friday evening from Sean Kerrigan and special guest David James, before the fabulous Opening Parade, which will move between the Main Street and back. The parade begins at 7.30pm and will be followed by a Ceili Mor in the Squealing Pig marquee.

There's plenty of fun for all at the Muff Feile.

And that’s not all, as there’s also a Poker Tournament and live music in The Squealing Pig, as well as live music and a barbeque in The Treehouse.

The fun continues on Saturday, with The Bentley Group 5k run, horse riding for children with special needs, the Marine Machine from The Loughs Agency, Showcase 24, which celebrates the beauty and diversity of artistic expression by local artists and a local Food and Craft Fayre.

For the wee ones, there will be a Teddy Bear’s Picnic from 11am in St Mary’s Community Hall and those aged 6-12 can have fun at a Drama Workshop from 12-2pm at the hall. Both of these are free events.

Films of Muff over the years, created by Brendan Moran, will be shown in the Squealing Pig lounge from 2-4pm and Happy Hooves will be in the Festival Field Marquee from 12-3pm, where you can spend time with therapy ponies.

And the fun continues with an Around the World event, learning crafts from other countries and live music from 6pm in the Festival Field, with The High End Dead. There will also be live music in the Squealing Pig and The Treehouse Bar through the evening and into the night.

Sunday is the final day of the Feile and again, there will be horse riding for children with special needs, beginning at 10am in the Festival Field. Ghymkana Ghymkana at Lenamore Stables, with pony and horse showing, showjumping and more. See Lenamore Stables on Facebook.

A lap of the Foyle – a challenge for cycle enthusiasts, begins at 9am and there will be a family cycle around the Greenway from 10am. Also at 10am on the Greenway is a photography walk with Jay Doherty and there will be Fab Yoga in the Festival Field from 10.30am.

From 12pm, there will be live music in the Festival Field from Encore Contemporary Choir and The Marine Machine will be back from 1pm.

Showcase 24, returns from 1-5pm at Muff Parish Church and the ever-popular Glamourous Granny competition kicks off in the Festival Field from 1pm.

The Great Muff Bake Off is in the Festival Field from 2pm and the Bonny Baby competition is at 2.30pm.

A Hip Hop workshop and Jam session with DChesron begins at 3pm in the Squealin Pig Marquee and there’ll be Family Games in the Festival Field from 3pm. The rest of the evening includes ‘Tales from the Wild’ – learning about and meeting incredible creatures, followed by live music and the Squealin’ Bingo.