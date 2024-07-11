Family fun, live music and more this weekend as Carndonagh and Moville host festivals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There will be family fun, live music and more this weekend in Inishowen as both the towns of Carndonagh and Moville host separate festival events.

Carndonagh’s popular ‘Live at the Marquee’ presented by Visit Carndonagh runs from Friday, July 12 to 14 and includes Open Air Bingo, a Soap Box Derby and Pub Tug-O-War.

On Friday, it all begins at 12pm with kids’ activities, followed at 3pm by an Open Air Bingo. There will be a dance at 5pm, followed by live music from Rambling Fever at 6pm, Gerry Guthrie at 8pm and the always-popular Johnny Brady at 10pm.

On Saturday, the Family Fun Day begins at 12pm, followed by the Soap Box Derby at 4pm, which was a massive attraction last year.

Keltic Knights provide the live music in the marquee at the Diamond from 6pm, followed by Typhoon Generals at 8pm. Also at 8pm will be the eagerly-awaited Ball Drop on Malin Street, followed by music from Ceol from 10pm.

Sunday begins at 1.30pm with Dance Inferno and the Pub Tug-Of-War is at 3pm. Shunie Crampsey will perform from 5pm, followed by David James at 7pm and Mike Denver at 9pm.

Entry is five euro and under 12s are free. A Saturday and Sunday Pass is 10 euro. There will be road diversions in place and you can follow it all on the Visit Carndonagh Facebook page.

In Moville, there will be live music events in the Square across the weekend. Melodica are on stage at 8pm on Friday, followed by Salty Joe and The Whisky Preacher at the same time on Saturday.

Keltic Knights will perform live at 4pm on Sunday, followed by a lively Ceili Session in the Square from 7pm and the David Craig Band from 8pm.

There will also be family friendly events on Saturday, with a Pet Show on the Green beside the playpark at 11am, a Bonny Baby Show in St Eugene’s Hall at 2pm and a Walking Treasure Hunt from McGettigan’s Bar at 3pm.There will also be a bouncy castle. A five euro donation on the band days would be appreciated. See Moville Festival on Facebook.

The Moville Festival began on Wednesday and tonight, Thursday, 11 July sees the crowning of the Festival Queen.