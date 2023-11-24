Family of Derry baby with cystic fibrosis campaigning for 'miracle drug'

The family of a Derry baby with cystic fibrosis says access to a life-saving ‘miracle drug’ which could lengthen their daughter’s life by 40 years must not be lost..

Laya and David with daughters Phoebe and Robyn.

Robyn is just four-months-old and has already had numerous stays in hospital and is on an ever-increasing list of medications. Her mum Laya Barr says she had a difficult birth and Robyn had to be resuscitated for 14 minutes.

For the next week and a half of her new life, Robyn was losing weight and was continually monitored by professionals before Laya received a call from Belfast to confirm that her daughter had cystic fibrosis (CF).

"I had heard about CF before and it was never in a positive way,” says Laya. "I had to tell Robyn’s daddy, my partner David, and we had to prepare ourselves to go up to Belfast to meet the team. We didn’t sleep the night before the meeting because we had so many questions. My anxiety was skyrocketing and my mind was full of questions: How much time will I have with my child? Will she live until she’s 20 or 30 or will she live until she’s 10? Will we get another five years? To be honest, I initially thought it was a death sentence.

Little Robyn

"We then went to Belfast and met the team and they were absolutely amazing. Robyn has such a great team of support there from dieticians to physiotherapists. A consultant went through everything with us and told us that Robyn had the gene D508 which was good news because it meant she would be able to use a new drug called Kaftrio. The medication would prolong her life and has, apparently, done wonders for anyone who has tried it already. I was over the moon and felt like I would be able to see my little girl grow up and live a full life.”

Laya and David also have a two-years-old daughter, Phoebe, whose whole world, they say, has been turned upside down since Robyn’s arrival and subsequent diagnosis. Phoebe, says Laya, absolutely adores her little sister but, sometimes, struggles to understand what’s happening.

"How do you explain to a two-year-old that her mammy and sister have to stay in Belfast for a few weeks for treatment? I have to go with Robyn every stay because she’s breastfeeding. For Phoebe’s whole life until now, we spent so much time together and now she has to get used to me being away. She’s still only a baby and her whole world has been turned upside down.”

Laya adds: "Robyn has a very structured routine to get all her medications, medicated milk, nebulisers and physio and I worry that Phoebe feels like she’s lost her mum to her sister. I really don’t want her to feel left out but it’s so hard. In saying that, we have such a good support network and everyone has just been amazing. We have the best friends and family who have rallied around us and been so hands-on. They’re always checking in to make sure we’re all alright and that Phoebe is taken care of when David’s at work and I’m at the hospital with Robyn.

Robyn during her hospital stay

"The team in Belfast is just phenomenal, too, and really on the ball with Robyn’s care. At such an awful time and a diagnosis that was so scary, I have to say they were amazingly reassuring and went out of their way to make sure we knew we were never alone.”

Robyn, says Laya, isn’t currently on the drug but would get it when she’s older.

"Except now, they’re doing a review of its availability in the NHS. If Robyn doesn’t get that drug, her entire life will be so different.”

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recently issued draft guidance on the use of Kaftrio which closes for consultation today.

Robyn has to take several medications a day including multiple nebulisers

A spokesperson for the Department of Health (DoH) told the ‘Journal’: “DoH has a formal link with NICE under which NICE Technology Appraisals are reviewed locally for their legal and policy applicability in Northern Ireland.

"Where found to be applicable, they are endorsed for implementation within Health and Social Care (HSC).

“NICE has recently issued draft guidance on the use of Kaftrio, Orkambi and Symkevi [drugs used to treat CF] for consultation. The draft guidance is not NICE’s final guidance and comments received during this consultation will be considered by NICE at a further appraisal meeting before the next draft guidance is issued.

"NICE expect to publish final guidance around March 20, 2024.

Robyn

“When final guidance is issued by NICE, the Department will consider it under the usual process for NICE technology appraisals as per the guidance set out in circular HSC (SQSD) 2/13 which is available at: https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/sites/default/files/publications/dhssps/hsc-sqsd-2-13.pdf

Laya insists a ‘price tag’ can’t be put on her daughter’s life.

"If this drug can save the life of a child, why can’t they have it?” she asked. This is the one thing that gave us hope at the start of this journey and, now, I’m expected to sit back and watch my child have multiple hospital stays because she can’t have this drug which would enable her to have a good life with much less medication. It could potentially prolong her life by 20 or 30 years – she could live until she’s 80.”

Laya has shared her story on Facebook and is campaigning against the discontinuation of the drug.

She says she has been ‘overwhelmed’ with the support she has received.