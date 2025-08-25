Family of late Jimmy McKenna makes generous donation in his memory

By Laura Glenn
Published 25th Aug 2025, 13:58 BST
The parents of a young Buncrana man, sadly killed in a road traffic incident last year, have presented €10,000 to the Friends of Letterkenny Hospital in his memory.

Michelle & James McKenna, Buncrana, presented Paddy Rooney, Chairperson of the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital with a cheque for €10,000, the proceeds of fundraising events in memory of their son Jimmy.

The donation, on behalf of the McKenna family, is made in appreciation of care and treatment Jimmy received in Letterkenny University Hospital previously, to support the work of the Friends of LUH and in the spirit that the money raised in his memory will benefit others.

Two other charities also received similar donations in Jimmy's memory, namely Hughie's Corner and the Buncrana Church Building Fund.

"Michelle & James McKenna, Buncrana, are pictured presenting Paddy Rooney, Chairperson of the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital with a cheque for €10,000. On left: the late Jimmy McKenna.placeholder image
Popular Jimmy was just 25 years old when he passed away and was remembered at his funeral as a young man who had a ‘‘happy-go-lucky nature,’ and who ‘you couldn’t help but like, even love.’

