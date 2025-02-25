Fantastic photograph of Derry midwife Maude Mahon who delivered hundreds of citizens in the 1940s and 1950s

By Kevin Mullan
Published 25th Feb 2025, 12:16 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 12:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A fabulous photograph of a well-known midwife who delivered hundreds of citizens in the middle years of the last century has been forwarded by our motoring columnist Jim McCauley.

Jim, tells us how he himself was delivered at home by district nurse, Maude Mahon (pictured).

Maude was responsible for many home deliveries in Derry in the 1940s and 1950s, Jim informs us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She delivered me, and when she retired she lived across the street from me, along with another retired nurse, Jean Davis,” says Jim.

Derry midwife Maude Mahon with a mother and baby, the identities of whom are unknown.Derry midwife Maude Mahon with a mother and baby, the identities of whom are unknown.
Derry midwife Maude Mahon with a mother and baby, the identities of whom are unknown.

When they were neighbours in the Waterside long after Maude had welcomed Jim to the world she bequeathed to him this fantastic photograph from yesteryear.

Jim says the historic picture is a random press photograph and he is unware of the identities of the woman and the baby, or indeed, the location.

Neither Maude nor Jean were married, says Jim, and both are long deceased. However, many are walking around today thanks to Maude’s professional diligence 70-odd years ago.

Related topics:Derry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice