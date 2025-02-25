Fantastic photograph of Derry midwife Maude Mahon who delivered hundreds of citizens in the 1940s and 1950s

A fabulous photograph of a well-known midwife who delivered hundreds of citizens in the middle years of the last century has been forwarded by our motoring columnist Jim McCauley.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jim, tells us how he himself was delivered at home by district nurse, Maude Mahon (pictured).

Maude was responsible for many home deliveries in Derry in the 1940s and 1950s, Jim informs us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She delivered me, and when she retired she lived across the street from me, along with another retired nurse, Jean Davis,” says Jim.

Derry midwife Maude Mahon with a mother and baby, the identities of whom are unknown.

When they were neighbours in the Waterside long after Maude had welcomed Jim to the world she bequeathed to him this fantastic photograph from yesteryear.

Jim says the historic picture is a random press photograph and he is unware of the identities of the woman and the baby, or indeed, the location.

Neither Maude nor Jean were married, says Jim, and both are long deceased. However, many are walking around today thanks to Maude’s professional diligence 70-odd years ago.