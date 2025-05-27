'Far Out Woo-woo' - Inishowen indie artist Luke McGuinness set to release his new album

Irish indie artist Luke McGuinness is set to release his new album, Far Out Woo-woo, on June 12, with a launch celebration gig scheduled in Moville the same day.

The album is described as a wildly creative and emotionally resonant journey into the strange, the sincere, and the far-out.

The launch celebration gig is scheduled in Moville at 8pm on June 12 at the Corner Bar, with further appearances to follow.

Hailing from Inishowen in North Donegal, McGuinness comes from a fishing and seafaring background. He spent much of his life working with his hands — from long periods at sea to working on the family oyster farm. That grounding in physical work and reflection shapes his approach to music. Luke’s lifelong love of music emerged at a young age, eventually inspiring him to record and share the songs he’s written while travelling, working, and living.

The 12-track album was recorded and produced by Rory Donaghy at Blast Furnace Studios in Derry, a renowned creative hub in the North West of Ireland. Final mastering was done by Pete Maher, whose past work includes U2, Pixies, and Jack White — lending a polished but organic finish to the record’s eclectic sonic palette.

Thematically, Far Out Woo-woo is a genre-defying odyssey blending folk, pop, rock, Americana, and surrealist poetry. Across 12 deeply personal, often playful tracks, McGuinness explores ego, love, addiction, imagination, and the sheer absurdity of life — all with a wink and a knowing nod.

“It’s an album made from strange characters, real memories, and what you might call ‘woo-woo’ ideas — the mystical, the absurd, the beautiful nonsense that makes life interesting,” says McGuinness.

Tracklist & Highlights include:

Oh Siochachan – A defiant, gypsy-jazz party track born from a lock-in shut down by Gardaí.

Chickenwing – A funky, cheeky confessional in the spirit of It Wasn’t Me by Shaggy.

Over the Valleys – A yearning, atmospheric reflection on busking and life on the road in Switzerland.

The Idea of You – A lusty, anthemic rock/pop number with global references and a big chorus.

Ode to Maelenn – A folk reflection on love, intimacy, and the fear of true vulnerability.

Santa Cruz – An Americana-tinged story-song set in a California hippy commune during wildfire season.

On My Own – A breakup song disguised as an upbeat jam, laced with crunchy guitar and jazzy piano.

Fake News – A spacey, philosophical critique of media narratives and the illusions we buy into.

Swiftly by Whispers – A surreal, sensory “musical Rorschach test” written aboard a yacht in Malta.

Only a Fool – A gentle, folk life-lesson urging humility and continuous learning.

Lookin’ for Jesus – A wry, spiritual rock track on addiction, goodness, and the collective unconscious.

YGLY (You Gotta Love Yourself) – A cinematic, orchestral finale calling for radical self-love and global connection.

With its blend of irreverence, depth, and sonic exploration, Far Out Woo-woo positions Luke McGuinness as one of Ireland’s most original emerging voices — unafraid to be sincere, weird, and wise all at once.