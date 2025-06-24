The father-daughter pairing of Eddie and Lily-Mai Burton gearing up to represent Ireland at the 2025 World Multisport Championships Aquathlon in Spain

North-west father-and-daughter pairing Eddie and Lily-Mai Burton have been gearing up to represent Ireland at the 2025 World Multi-sport Championships Aquathlon in Pontevedra, Spain.

Eddie (54) and Lily-Mai (18) both qualified with strong performances in their respective age groups last season after remarkable comebacks to multisport.

With her impressive progress in youth triathlon halted during the COVID pandemic, Thornhill College student Lily-Mai marked her return with a storming victory in the National Aquathlon Championships in Galway (16-17 female) last year.

Eddie, a seasoned athlete who once raced against the likes of Seb Coe, Steve Ovett and Ian Hammer, has made an impressive transition to triathlon over the past 10 years, following seven knee surgeries.

Despite an Achilles tear and tendonitis last year, the two-time National Aquathlon champion is relishing the trip to Spain, having placed in the top 10 in his age group at the 2022 World Aquathlon Championships in Slovakia.

Competing in the sprint event, which involves a 1km swim followed by a 5km run, will mean ‘so much more this time around’ said Eddie, a teacher at St Therese’s Primary School.

“This time will be extra special,” he added. “It’s been a fantastic journey for us, to train together, compete together and now to represent Ireland together as father and daughter. Personally, it will be a very proud moment for me and a tremendous experience for Lily-Mai.

“It’s not just the two of us who have been on this wonderful journey, the whole family has been involved. My wife Caroline, who is also a teacher, and the girls Lauren (21) and Annie (12), have been such great support. We’re all in it together and that has been a real boost.”

Lily-Mai had to complete her A-levels in Biology, Chemistry and Maths ahead of Friday’s event and “can’t wait to celebrate” by competing alongside her dad.

“It’s been so lovely to train with my dad to compete in the same event," she said. “At times the training has been hard, especially with the additional stress of exams, but the event is just a week after my last exam so it will be a great way to round off all the hard work.”

Lily-Mai, who works part-time as a lifeguard at Foyle Arena, plans to pursue a degree in Biomedical Engineering at Ulster University in Belfast next year.

Her journey into multi-sport began as an U14 triathlete. The COVID-19 pandemic halted her triathlon progress, leading her to focus her efforts on running.

On the track and trails, she competes for both Thornhill College and City of Derry Spartans in cross-country and athletics.

Her teams have been district champions multiple times and Ulster Cross Country champions on two occasions.

But 2024 marked her return to multisport, and it’s been nothing short of remarkable. In March, she competed in an aquathlon alongside her little sister, Annie, before participating in the Liam Ball Triathlon alongside her dad in May; then winning gold in the National Aquathlon Championships in the same month.

A teacher at St Therese’s for the past 23 years, Eddie has an impressive athletics pedigree.

As a teenager growing up in London in the late ’80s, he regularly raced against some iconic names, competing at the same league events as Linford Christie and John Regis.

A promising cross-country runner, Eddie’s career was interrupted by a broken ankle in 1990 while preparing to qualify for the World U20 Cross-Country finals.

He made a comeback in 1993 and fondly recalls racing Eamonn Martin in a 1,500m shortly after Martin won the London Marathon, finishing second to the former Olympian in an impressive 3:57.

He would be plagued by injury in the years that followed but in 2015, Eddie made a return to competitive sport via triathlon.

He has since represented Ireland at various multisport age group events as well as helping establish an impressive sporting legacy at St Therese’s PS in Galliagh, leading them to six local league football titles, five cup wins, multiple shields and plates, two city finals victories, and an all-county title.

The 2025 World Aquathlon Championships take place on Friday in north-west Spain.

The Multisport Triathlon World Championships made its debut on the World Triathlon calendar in 2017 in Penticton, Canada, a successful event followed by Fyn, Denmark, in 2018 and Pontevedra, Spain, in 2019.

The event had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the impact of Covid and in 2021 was split across three different locations: Almere, the Netherlands; Avilés, Spain; and El Anillo, Spain.

The 2022 Multisport Triathlon World Championships were also split: Targu Mures, Romania, hosted the Duathlon, Cross Triathlon, and Cross Duathlon events, while the Aquathlon, Long Distance Triathlon, and Aquabike World Championships took place in Samorin, Slovakia.

In 2023, the event was held in Ibiza, Spain, while in 2024, Townsville, Australia, hosted the Multisport Championships from August 15 to 25.