Father Michael Canny appointed Vicar General of the Derry Diocese

Fr. Michael Canny.

Fr. Canny, who is Parish Priest in the Waterside Parish, is also celebrating the 40th anniversary of his ordination, having been ordained on June 14, 1981.

The Donegal-born priest will step into the role vacated by Monsignor Andy Dolan, PP Bellaghy, who celebrates 50 years in the priesthood, and joins the other Vicar General for the Diocese, Fr Paul McCafferty.

Commenting on the new appointment, Bishop Donal McKeown said: “The Vicar Generals have the task of both advising the Bishop in decision making and in representing the Bishop.

“Mons Andy Dolan was a wise and passionate parish-based voice who gave me great support and counsel.