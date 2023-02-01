Feedback on A5 approved by Derry & Strabane reps
Derry City and Strabane Governance and Strategic Planning Committee have unanimously endorsed the council’s response to the published supplementary information to the Environmental Statement by the Department for Infrastructure on the A5 Western Transport Corridor.
Happy to propose that the response was approved, SDLP Colr. Rory Farrell said: “We recognise the upgrades on the A5 are long overdue. It’s an essential infrastructure project on the most dangerous road on the island of Ireland and we have been going on about this for a while. It’s been a joint government commitment North and South for 15 years and nothing has been done about it.
“The whole thing has been dogged by delays. We’ve had public enquiries, judicial reviews, legal challenges.”
On behalf of Sinn Féin, Colr Ruairí McHugh seconded the report adding: “It’s been well documented in this chamber and the legacy chambers, the need for the A5 road, for the economic benefits but more importantly it would undoubtedly save lives.”
Gillian Anderson
Local Democracy Reporter