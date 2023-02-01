News you can trust since 1772
Feedback on A5 approved by Derry & Strabane reps

Derry City and Strabane Governance and Strategic Planning Committee have unanimously endorsed the council’s response to the published supplementary information to the Environmental Statement by the Department for Infrastructure on the A5 Western Transport Corridor.

By Gillian Anderson
33 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 5:06pm

Happy to propose that the response was approved, SDLP Colr. Rory Farrell said: “We recognise the upgrades on the A5 are long overdue. It’s an essential infrastructure project on the most dangerous road on the island of Ireland and we have been going on about this for a while. It’s been a joint government commitment North and South for 15 years and nothing has been done about it.

“The whole thing has been dogged by delays. We’ve had public enquiries, judicial reviews, legal challenges.”

On behalf of Sinn Féin, Colr Ruairí McHugh seconded the report adding: “It’s been well documented in this chamber and the legacy chambers, the need for the A5 road, for the economic benefits but more importantly it would undoubtedly save lives.”

The A5.
Gillian Anderson

Local Democracy Reporter

