Féile Derry to launch new film celebrating North West Carnival Initiative

Féile Derry is excited to announce the premiere of its latest film, A North West Carnival Story – Engage, Inspire and Celebrate, which highlights the work of Creggan-based arts organisation, North West Carnival Initiative.

It showcases the huge role they play in the growth of major community and cultural events in the city, including the Spring Festival and Halloween.

The documentary will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube channels on Sunday, January 12 at 7.30pm.

The film features interviews with key people involved, including Project Manager, Jim Collins, Ollie Green from Studio2, as well as volunteers, artists, and organisations like Kabalikat in NW, Destined, City of Derry Rugby Club, and Rainbow School of Dance who participate in carnival parades in the city.

A spokesperson for Féile Derry said: “For over 20 years, the North West Carnival Initiative has been at the heart of Derry’s carnival celebrations, helping to generate interest in carnival arts as well as producing the iconic Spring Carnival and the world-renowned Halloween celebration.

"This film celebrates the hard work and dedication that have made the North West Carnival Initiative a cornerstone of Derry’s cultural life and reflects the commitment of the Creggan-based team that has transformed our city into a vibrant centre of creativity, bringing people together from all communities.

“Féile has had the pleasure of working closely with them on several major projects over recent years, including the Lúnasa event and parade through Creggan, which was a huge success.

“Our film also highlights the remarkable growth of Halloween in Derry, with the Carnival Initiative playing a key role in turning what began as a small community event into a world-renowned celebration. Today, Derry attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year, making it one of the top Halloween destinations globally. This film celebrates the hard work and dedication that made it all possible.

"Carnival parades have not only become a key part of Derry’s identity but have also helped reinvigorate the city’s arts scene and revitalise our city centre. This film captures that journey and the people behind it."

Jim Collins, Project Manager at North West Carnival Initiative added: “The Carnival Initiative are delighted to have been given the opportunity to celebrate and promote the creativity of the community.

"The film captures this journey, and I hope it encourages people to continue supporting the volunteers and organisations that make it all happen. I’d also like to thank Féile Derry for all their help in bringing this film to life.

"As we look ahead to the Spring Carnival in March, we’re calling on individuals and groups to get involved and help make this year's parade on St Patrick's Day a civic celebration. Volunteering with the North West Carnival Initiative is a fantastic way to contribute to your community, and we would love to welcome new faces to help with preparations.

"Whether you’re interested in costume making, event coordination, or getting your group involved in the parade, there’s something for everyone. If you want to get involved, please get in touch with us."

North West Carnival Initiative can be contacted at 028 7141 4243 and by emailing [email protected]

The film was produced as part of Féile's Communities In Transition project funded by The Executive Office.