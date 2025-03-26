Féile Derry’s ‘Happy Days – Picnic in the Park’ family celebration is set to take place on Saturday, March 29, in Jon 'Ugg' Clifford Bull Park in the Bogside from 2pm to 4pm.

The family-friendly event will feature a fantastic range of activities for people of all ages, including live music, a circus performance, arts and crafts, football games, and plenty more to keep everyone entertained, the organisers have said.

Registration for the event is totally free and people are urged to sign up via the following website link: forms.gle/T1v2pHLxubAChHsv7

This is the latest in a series of hugely successful family celebrations organised by Féile in recent months across community spaces in the Bogside, Brandywell, and Fountain areas, with hundreds of families taking part in the events and activities.

Picnic in the Park is part of Féile’s Connect:Interact:Create Programme, which is supported by The Executive Office’s Central Good Relations Fund.