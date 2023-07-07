Ms. Barton passed away at the age of 74 on Wednesday and was laid to rest on Friday morning.

In poignant tribute Féile described her as ‘an extraordinary individual who touched the lives of so many in our community’.

"Her unwavering commitment to fostering a sense of social justice, togetherness compassion, and unity has left an indelible mark on the fabric of our community.

The late Roisin Barton

"She embodied the spirit of selflessness and empathy. She possessed a genuine desire to make a positive difference in the lives of those around her, consistently going above and beyond to lend a helping hand.

"Her dedication to our community was unparalleled, and she was always at the forefront of initiatives aimed at uplifting others.

"Roisin possessed a rare ability to listen attentively, making everyone feel heard and valued. She created safe spaces for individuals to share their stories, struggles and dreams.”

The community and arts organisation said he she had a genuine interest in others earned her the respect and admiration of everyone who knew her.

“We will forever remember her unyielding determination and her indominable spirit. Her passing leaves a void that cannot be filled, but her legacy will live on in the countless lives she touched and the ripple effect of her actions.