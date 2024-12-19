Féile releases two inspiring short films addressing important Derry issues

Good Tidings We Bring, is a poignant Christmas short created in collaboration with IFTA-nominated filmmaker Sean Mullan. Taking inspiration from the traditional Christmas story, the film follows a pregnant mother who is desperately searching for somewhere to stay as the birth of her child nears. The film delves into themes of immigration, community, housing, and the struggles facing young people across Ireland today.

Féile Derry have said they are delighted to announce the release of two short films that shine a light on important issues affecting the people of Derry, particularly those living in the Creggan, Bogside, Brandywell, Bishop Street and Fountain neighbourhoods and surrounding areas.

In the course of the film, the main character finds unexpected refuge in an unlikely place, highlighting the importance of community and compassion in times of crisis. The film features a talented cast of local actors, including Shannon Wilkinson, Shoma Hasan, and Shimin Hasan. It also showcases the voices of children from primary schools across the Bogside, Brandywell, Fountain, and Bishop Street areas.

Speaking ahead of the film’s launch, a spokesperson for Féile said: “Good Tidings We Bring is about highlighting the resilience of people who, despite adversity, find support and kindness in unexpected places.

“The film explores the very real issue of housing, especially in the run-up to Christmas, while reinforcing the power of community spirit in times of need.”

In addition to ‘Good Tidings We Bring,’ Féile Media has produced ‘Home Time’, described as an eye-opening film that addresses a growing concern for many young people in the Creggan area.

‘Home time’ aims to explore why so many young people feel compelled to leave Derry for a better life elsewhere, whether in Europe, America, or Australia.

Féile said the film follows Kevin, a young man from Creggan, who returns home from Australia after three years away. His visit is marked by a tense encounter with his best friend Jack, who is struggling with a gambling addiction and feeling abandoned by Kevin’s departure.

Kevin is torn between his new life in Australia and his desire to reconnect with his roots and help his friend, but he must decide whether to return to the life he has built or to make a real difference in his home community.

The spokesperson added: “Home Time is about the tough choices young people face when they’re pulled between their home and the promise of a new life elsewhere. It’s a story of personal conflict and loyalty, where the decision to stay or leave isn’t just about opportunity—it’s about the deep connections that tie us to our community.

‘Home Time’ hopes to shine a light on the real-life challenges faced by young people in the North, including the pressure to leave in search of better opportunities. It was created with the support of local actors and community partners, including Oakleaf Boxing Club, Rath Mór Warriors Kickboxing Gym, and Holy Child Primary School.

Féile said that both films are part of an ongoing commitment to creating art that is deeply rooted in the local community, offering powerful narratives that reflect the experiences, struggles, and aspirations of the people of Derry.

Good Tidings We Bring is currently available on YouTube: youtu.be/CTzfAClPiNI