Ferry Clever's inspiring Christmas charity campaign helping Derry parents through the tragedy of baby loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Ferry, owner of Derry’s iconic Ferry Clever store and brand, has launched a new line of cards, profits from which will go to baby loss charity Sands.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A heart-rending video on the loss of a child during Christmas has also been released to coincide with the launch.

We spoke with Chris about his heartfelt video. He said: “We do a charity campaign every Christmas. A charity that is very close to my heart is Sands because of what we went through. They helped me a lot, so it was the charity I wanted to choose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris explained that his family had experienced the tragedy of child loss.

Chris Ferry, his wife Seanin and daughter Faela, with a white feather above them.

“Christmas is campaigned as the most wonderful time of the year when it's not for everybody, I just wanted to make that a focal point. Christmas is such a wonderful time for children, it's heart-breaking for families who have lost a child who can't come down and see the presents,” said Chris.

When dealing with the grief of losing their son, Chris said he turned to Sands for help. “It's mental health, men don't like to talk about it, men don't like to show pain. Sands provides counselling services and recommendations on not how to get over it, because you'll never get over something like that, but how to cope with it,” said Chris.

“Sands taught me it's alright to be sad, it's alright to talk about it. They’ve helped me a lot with counselling services. Also they recommended I play for the football team called Sands United. It's all fathers playing football together who have gone through the pain of losing a child, you make friends doing these things and it does help talking.

“They helped me greatly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferry Clever's Christmas card campaign.

Since the launch of Chris’s charity campaign the people of Derry have shared their support for his cause. “I think Derry is the greatest place in the world,” said Chris. “The reason I love Derry is how generous it is. It's full of people who give out a helping hand.

“I thank Derry people every day because my business is based on Derry humour and they supported me through that, and now they're supporting me through something personal, there's kind of like a family element to the people of Derry. They all come together, they look out for each other, the only time they look down on people is when they are helping them up.”

Chris said he achieved exactly what he wanted with his social media video. “I wanted to show people they are not alone, there are people thinking about you. I just wanted to make it a focal point that Christmas isn't a wonderful time for everybody,” said Chris.

The design of the card comes from Chris’s personal experiences and beliefs. He said: “I thought of me and my wife's situation, we always see white feathers all the time. People might think that's silly but I see it as something more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris said to him it's a white feather but to others, it may be a bird or another sign. It gives him some comfort and the signs, he said, can be healing. A white feather can be seen on the charity campaign card.

Lastly, Chris wanted to thank the people of Derry, Sands and Ferry Clever staff.

You can find Ferry Clever’s Christmas cards here: https://ferryclever.co.uk/

For more on Sands Charity you can find them here: https://www.sands.org.uk/