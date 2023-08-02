Festival fever in Inishowen ahead of Clonmany Festival, Clonmany Agricultural Show and Greencastle Regatta Festival

The popular Clonmany Festival officially begins this Sunday, August 6, but a number of great events will also take place this Saturday, including the Junior Festival Queen Disco in St.Mary’s Hall between 8.30-10pm.

On Sunday, the annual festival parade begins at 1pm with prizes for best float and fancy dress, followed by the crowning of the Festival Queen. There will also be music in the Square from Cliona Hagan and Gerry Gutherie on his band will also be on stage from 9pm.

The rest of the fun and entertainment takes place right across the week, with live music on stage every night from music stars such as Nathan Carter, Derek Ryan, Johnny Brady and Mike Denver. Other festival highlights include the Hugo Boyce Festival Cup at Ballyliffin Golf Club, a car treasure hunt, and a climb of Sliabh Sneacht on Thursday, August 10 with internationally renowned mountaineer Jason Black, with all monies going to suicide awareness. Friday is the ‘Festival Friday Free Family Fun Day’ with food, arts and crafts stalls, a coffee morning in aid of the Donegal Hospice and fun activities from Spraoi agus Sport. There’s also a free hour at the amusements, a busy brush workshop, a concert and children’s sports.

Hundreds of spectators turned out for the Clonmany Festival Parade last year.Photo: George Sweeney. DER2231GS

Friday also sees the Bonny Baby competition, a magician, a treasure hunt and the Disappear Here Film Club.

The Urris GAA Big Breakfast is on Saturday and the Vintage Car and Tractor Rally takes place on Sunday.

Also on next week is the 54th Clonmany Agricultural Show and Sheepdog Trials, which, this year, is a two-day event on the Tuesday and Wednesday, August 8 and 9. The 2023 show will be officially opened by Daniel and Majella O’Donnell and again, there are numerous activities and events planned, including live music, fashion shows, stalls, make up and cooking demonstrations, children’s activities and the The All-Nations and All-Ireland sheep shearing and wool handling competition, as well as much, much more.

Check out everything the Clonmany Festival has to offer at https://www.facebook.com/clonmanyfestival and all the events planned for the Clonmany Agricultural Show at https://www.facebook.com/clonmanyagrishow

Moving away from Clonmany, another big event in Inishowen next week is the always fantastic Greencastle Regatta Festival, one of the longest-running maritime festivals in Ireland.

Running from Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 August, there will lots of great events, including live music, a colour run in aid of the Donegal Hospice,a food fair and the annual Blessing of the Fleet on Friday, August 11 at 4pm. The music line up includes a Shania Twain Tribute Act on the Friday, Ceol on the Saturday and Michael Moloney on the Sunday. There will also be a charity Tug O’War on the Sunday on the Green, as well as plenty of fun for all the family.