Fiadh and Noah most popular girls’ and boys’ names in Donegal

The most popular girls' and boys' names in Donegal last year were Fiadh and Noah respectively.

Fiadh, meaning ‘deer’ in Irish, was the most popular or joint most popular girls’ name in seven areas and the fifth most popular name in the country.

Noah, from the Hebrew ‘Noach’ meaning ‘rest’, was popular in several counties and the second most popular boys’ name in the country.

New Central Statistics Office figures show that nationally Jack was the most popular boys’ name for the eighth year running.

Sophie was the most popular name for girls in 2024, replacing the previous year’s choice of Grace, which is now third.

Caleb rose fastest up the rankings in 2024, from 142nd place in 2023 to 91st in 2024.

In 50 years since 1974, this was only the third time Mary fell out of the top 100 list of most popular names in Ireland.

Looking at regional variation, in Galway City, Clara was the most popular girls' name. In Sligo and Monaghan, Páidí was the most popular boys' name with it being 22nd place nationally.

Murphy was the most common surname in 2024.

David and Sofia were the most popular names for parents of EU27 Nationality.

Fiadh, the top girls’ name in Donegal, was was the top name in Connacht while, Noah was the most most favoured boys' name in the 26 counties where both parents were from the EU14 (excluding Ireland).

Seán O’Connor, Statistician in the Vital Statistics Section of the CSO, said: “Jack has retained the top spot as the most popular baby boys’ name in 2024.

"This is a position it has held for every year since 2007, with the exception of 2016, when James was the most popular choice of name. Jack and James have been in the top five boys’ names since 1998. Noah and Rían are the other two boys’ names which make up the top three in 2024.

“Sophie occupied the number one position as most popular girls’ name in Ireland for the first time since 2010. Éabha, Grace, Emily, and Fiadh were the other four girls’ names which made up the top five in 2024.”

Mr. O’Connor revealed the most popular names for boys and girls born to parents from the EU27 were David and Sofia, while Jack and Éabha were the most popular names for baby boys and girls whose parents were both Irish.

Muhammad was the most popular boys' name for parents of nationalities outside the EU, excluding the UK and Ireland, while it was Hazel for girls.

The CSO statisticians how preferences have changed in fifty years.

"While John was the most popular boys' name in 1974, it occupied the 29th position in 2024. For girls, Mary was the most popular name 50 years ago, whereas in 2024 it ranked joint 105th spot alongside Laura and Zoey.

"This was only the third time in 50 years that the name Mary did not feature in the top 100 most popular names in Ireland with 46 babies given the name of Mary in 2024.

"Interestingly, James is the only name which appears in the top 10 boys’ names in both 1974 and 2024, ranking 6th place in 1974, and 5th place in 2024,” he said.

Murphy, Kelly, Byrne, O'Brien, and Walsh were the most common surnames.