Filíocht Ó Dhoire go Gaza: ‘Dorn San Aer’ le Paul Laughlin

Foilseoidh Cló Cholmcille cnuasach filíochta Gaeilge den chéad uair i mí an Mhárta, 2025.

‘Dorn San Aer’ le Paul Laughlin atá i gceist.

Dúirt an foilsitheoir, Garbhán Downey: “Is ábhar mórtais duinn go bhfuil céim chun cinn eile tógtha againn mar theach foilsitheoireachta.

"Is í an aidhm eagarthóireachta atá againn, thar aon rud eile, ná caighdeán ard scríbhneoireachta a chur i gcló.”

File agus eagarthóir Paul Laughlin.

File agus eagarthóir as Doire é Paul Laughlin. Tá saothar dá chuid, idir Gaeilge agus Béarla, foilsithe in irisí éagsúla - Cyphers, Comhar, Field Day Review ina measc.

Tá Doire mar théama ag Laughlin sna dánta SaorDhoire, Caoineadh Chalgaigh agus Mozart i nDoire.

Cloistear go soiléir guth láidir pearsanta an fhile nuair a phléann sé rudaí tábhachtacha - cogadh, cúrsaí polaitíochta, na héagóra, an choilíneachais in Éireann agus sa Phalaistín.

Téann na dánta seo, atá thar a bheith cumasach, i ngleic le ceisteanna mhóra ár linne agus an dóigh a ndeachaigh siad i bhfeidhm orainn.

Beidh 'Dorn San Aer' ar fáil i mí an Mhárta. Seolfar an leabhar ag Cultúrlann Dhoire ar 6 Márta,

Mar a dúirt an craoltóir agus eagarthóir liteartha, Tristan Rosenstock: “Bailiúchán breá a scrúdaíonn tráma na dTrioblóidí agus a léiríonn comhbhá as cuimse leo siúd atá sáinnithe i bhfáinne fí an fhoréigin i gcéin is i gcóngar.”

Beidh ‘Dorn San Aer’ ar fáil i mí an Mhárta. Seolfar an leabhar ag Cultúrlann Dhoire ar 6 Márta, Lá Domhanda na Leabhar. Beidh seoladh eile i mBéal Feirste roimh an Cháisc. Deich punt (£10/€12) atá ar an leabhar.

Tar i dteagmháil linn: Cló Cholmcille/Colmcille Press, Ionad Ráth Mór, Blighs Lane, Doire, BT48 0LZ Oifig: 0044 2871 616055 & [email protected] .

Colmcille Press will publish its first Irish-language poetry book next month, March 2025.

Paul Laughlin

The collection, entitled ‘Dorn San Aer’ (Fist in the Air), is written by Paul Laughlin.

Colmcille Press Managing Editor, Garbhán Downey, said: "We are proud to have taken another step forward as a publishing house. Our editorial aim is, above all, to publish high-quality writing - and we believe Paul has provided us with a beautiful and timely book.”

Laughlin is a poet and editor from Derry. His work has been published, in English and in Irish, in various magazines - including Cyphers, Comhar and the Field Day Review.

The streets of Derry provide the backdrop for poems in the collection such as Saordoire (Free Derry), Caoineadh Chalgaigh (The Keening of Calgach) and Mozart i nDoire (Mozart in Derry).

The poet’s strong personal voice is clearly heard when he explores important themes - war, political affairs, injustice, colonialism in Ireland and, of course, Palestine.

These insightful and lyrical poems tackle the big issues of our time and how they have affected us.

As broadcaster and literary editor Tristan Rosenstock said: “This is a fine collection that interrogates the trauma of the Troubles and shows deep compassion for those caught in the vicious cycle of violence far and wide."

‘Dorn San Aer' will be available in the shops next month priced £10/€12. It will be launched at the Derry Cultúrlann on March 6, World Book Day, as part of Seachtain na Gaeilge 2025. There will be another launch in Belfast over Easter.

Contact: Cló Cholmcille/Colmcille Press, Ráth Mór Business Park, Blighs Lane, Doire, BT48 0LZ. Office: 0044 2871 616055 & [email protected]