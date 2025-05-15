GALAR, a new film based on Donegal’s defective block crisis has been selected for its UK premiere at the Carmarthen Bay Film Festival – which is BAFTA-qualifying.

GALAR, which was made last year with strong support from the local community, is based on the real-life events of homeowners in Donegal.

The story follows Michael Gallagher, a rural homeowner whose life is upended by the discovery of defective building blocks in his house.

As Michael grapples with the physical decay of his home and the battles with government bureaucracy, he also faces a personal health crisis. The

film delves into themes of resilience, community, and the fight for justice amidst adversity.

The film was produced by Keltik Elk, written and directed by Niall Duffy and stars Mark Loughran, Claire Rafferty, Ashana Cummings and Nigel O’Neill.

Over 200 extras were also involved in a protest scene filmed in Lifford.

Niall Duffy told how, with GALAR, he ‘wanted to focus on the real people behind the headlines’.

"There’s a lot of talk about the defective block crisis, but not enough about what it’s actually like to live through it, and how it wears people down. By following our characters, we tried to give a sense of that, what it feels like day-to-day, and the small wins that help people keep going.

“The film doesn’t offer easy fixes, because life rarely does. What I’m hoping for is that it starts conversations, enables change, and shows the power of standing by each other when things get tough.

He added: “We moved quickly once production started. Meeting homeowners and seeing the damage up close was a wake-up call. One house we came across had been marked for demolition, and with permission from the previous owners, we used it in the film. That helped ground the story in something real. After that, things started to come together, casting, auditions, and a lot of support from the local community.

“We filmed across Donegal, including places linked to earlier protests. It became something more than just a film, people selflessly wanted to be part of it. One standout moment was the protest scene. We based it on the 2021 march in Dublin, when people from Donegal came out in force to demand action. Some of those same homeowners showed up for our shoot. They brought their own signs and joined in the chanting, which gave the whole thing a real sense of urgency.

“Seeing people travel long distances just to take part reminded me how much this story matters to them. At times, it felt less like we were making a film and more like we were helping give Donegal a voice.

Niall Duffy was born in Donegal, Ireland and growing up on the north west coast of rural Ireland, he developed a keen interest in film from an early age. Inspired by Irish history and compelled by the captivating landscape surrounding him, he formed a strong desire to tell unique and original stories.

A previous film received over 30 international awards and he was honoured with the Northern Exposure Award at the Disappear Here Film Festival in Donegal.

GALAR will screen at the Carmarthen Bay Film Festival in Wales on Monday, May 19.