Final preparations as Derry's new look Maritime Festival sails into town

Final preparations are now under way along Derry’s quayside as the city prepares to host tens of thousands of people during this week’s Maritime Festival.

It is now two years since Derry last played host to the hugely popular festival and this year the suspense is building as Derry prepares to unveil a new look to the event, which will run from Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, June 30.

Traditionally held in July, the festival is sailing forward a month, to coincide with the start of the school holidays, heralding the official start of summer.

The festival starts at 12 noon each day, running until 10pm on Thursday and Friday, 11.30pm on Saturday and to 6pm on Sunday.

The Maritime Festival returns on Thursday.

Organisers said the event space is being completely transformed this year to create a more accessible user-friendly experience for visitors.

They advised that the full road closure on the Queen’s Quay will open the site up for everyone to safely enjoy the festivities.

The new look festival programme meanwhile includes new additions this year, with additional free animation and activity for families.

Among the new highlights will be the Carnival of Colours, which will take over the lower stretch of the quayside.

For the first time the Foyle Maritime Festival will also host the Get Up Street Art Festival – an edgy urban celebration of graffiti culture. Visitors can watch artists at work on large-scale pieces, enjoy a live painting street party and hone their own skills in the painting workshops.

There will be additional seating and tables along the Quayside for diners, and for picnics, with a Legenderry Food Village featuring an array of local food businesses with DJ sets keeping the ambient mood going in the bar area all weekend.

For young visitors there will be numerous activities and events including water sport taster sessions and a vintage funfair.

Six Tall Ships which will be berthed at the quayside throughout the festival, which is being delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Tourism N. Ireland and Ulster University.

In 2022 over 150,000 visitors flocked to the festival, with huge numbers also expected to turn out this year.

Looking ahead to the event, Mayor Lilian Barr, said she couldn’t wait to welcome visitors to the city. “I’m so looking forward to seeing the new site layout and the new programme highlights that will really energise and enhance this year’s festival."

“It will be my first major event in my role as Mayor, and it will be such a privilege to represent the city and welcome so many international visitors. I know they will fall in love with the place and experience the very best hospitality and entertainment while they are here.”