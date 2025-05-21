Finalists announced for the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2025

The finalists in the forthcoming Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2025 have been announced.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 14 categories this year in the eleventh edition of the Derry Journal/ Bet McLean People of the Year awards, which are being sponsored by many local businesses and organisations, and we’d like to thank them for supporting our awards and local people. We’d also like to thank our new host for the awards ceremony this year, Micky Doherty.

The awards, which originated with the late, great Derry man Martin McCrossan, provide an opportunity to recognise all the fantastic work and achievements of local people from right across the north west. The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, June 12 at the Everglades Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The categories and sponsors are: Outstanding Bravery Award sponsored by AE Global, Arts/Culture Icon Award - Sponsored by Alchemy, Business Person of the Year - Sponsored by Calor Direct, Carer of the Year - Sponsored by Specsavers, Inspirational Educator of the Year - Sponsored by Ulster University, Inspirational Young Person of the Year - Sponsored by City of Derry Airport, Sports Volunteer of the Year, Sportsperson of the Year - Sponsored by Bet McLean (also headline sponsor), Lifetime Achievement Award - Sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council, Volunteer of the Year, Charity Person of the Year, Community Champion Award, Fundraiser of the Year, and the Spirit of Inishowen Award.

Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr pictured with winners of the 2024 Derry Journal BetMcLean People Awards. Photo: George Sweeney

Derry Journal Editor Brendan McDaid said: “The Derry Journal People of the Year awards are about celebrating local people and recognising the fantastic talent, achievements and the wealth of good work and kind deeds that so often go unrecognised across the north west.

"In previous years we have had so many fantastic finalists and winners and the awards provide a rare chance to come together to honour such outstanding achievements. This year we will do so again.

"We have had an overwhelming response this year and we are delighted to have this opportunity to bring together so many fantastic people and organisations. Congratulations to all the finalists and thank you to all those who nominated for helping us to shine a light on those who have made a significant impact in their field and a positive difference in their communities.”

The finalist are as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micky Doherty will be hosting the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2025.

Community Champion Award finalists: Finnesse Careers and Empowerment C.I.C.; Jayne Quigg; Dove House Community Trust; Noel O'Donnell; Adrian Mc Myler; Jason Rosborough; Kevin McLaughlin - Strathfoyle Community Maintenance; Clare Moore; Martin Ward; Amie Gallagher; Globe Hope Pageant; Inner City Assistance Team.

Arts/ Cultural Icon Award Sponsored by Alchemy finalists: Ursula McHugh; DJ Provai; Conor McGinty; Conor Doherty.

Charity Person of the Year Award finalists: Deborah Mullan; Adrian Mc Myler; Rebecca Keys; Monica Mc Guigan.

Inspirational Young Person of the Year Award Sponsored by City of Derry Airport finalists: Seanain Mc Callion; Yazmin Doherty - River Radio Toy Appeal; Cian Mc Connell; Alicia Nash; Conor Doherty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2023 Derry Journal People of the Year Awards winners pictured with Paul McLean from Principal Sponsor BetMcLean. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2235GS – 039

Volunteer of the Year Award finalists: Caoimhe Mullan - St Mary's College; Gary Logue; Northlands Addiction Centre - Volunteer Team.

Carer of the Year Award Sponsored by Specsavers finalists: Chloe McLaughlin; April Canning; Maeve Bullock.

Outstanding Bravery Award sponsored by AE Global finalists: Martin Ward; Jenna McCusker.

Business Person of the Year Award Sponsored by Calor Direct finalists: Little Acorns Bookstore; Margaret Doherty; Ruff Walks; Gareth McCay of McCay Legal; Diverse & Dapper barbershop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spirit of Inishowen Award finalists: Grainne McCool; Cathal Doherty; Jennifer Doherty; Adrian Mc Myler.

Inspirational Educator of the Year Award Sponsored by Ulster University finalists: Finnesse Careers and Empowerment - Finneen Bradley; Mrs Ann Blanking - St Mary's College; Madeline Mc Callion St. Mary's College; Katie Boyle; Fiona Page.

Fundraiser of the Year Award finalists: To be announced on the night.

Sportsperson of the Year Award Sponsored by Bet McLean finalists: Lucas-Noah Broderick; Bradan Nicell; Mickey Finns Karate Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports Volunteer of the Year Award Sponsored by Bet McLean finalists: Damian McDermott, Ring Boxing Club, Damien Murphy, Shyvonne Porter, Coach STAR Running Club.

The recipients of the remaining award – the Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council will be announced on the night.

A special Ambassador Award, sponsored by the Derry Journal, in recognition of someone from the north west who has made a significant impact on, and a difference to, the world, will also be announced on the night of the awards ceremony.

Nominators will be contacted over the coming days, and each finalist will be issued with a free ticket to the gala three course dinner awards ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone else wishing to attend on the night can purchase tickets online between now and Thursday, May 29 at https://www.nationalworldevents.com/bod-2025/

As well as bringing news and sport from around the world to the north west, the Derry Journal has been providing a platform and a voice for the local community in the north west for over 250 years. Founded in 1772, it is today is one of the longest running newspaper publications in Europe and the oldest regional and cross-border title in Ireland.

In so many ways, the Journal is the story of the people of the north west, their stories, their triumphs and tragedies, listing even in its early editions the many who left Ireland on board a ship at Derry’s docks in search for a better future for themselves and the families back home they might send money to if they found work, relatives generations of them would never see again.

The arrival of the internet has enabled us to stay in touch like never before, and it is great to see people around the world with connections to or from here reading the Journal online at www.derryjournal.com

We see the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards as very much part of that long-standing tradition and heritage.

.