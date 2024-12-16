Finalists of Derry's Millennium Forum Playwright Project have been chosen

Finalists for the Forum’s Playwright Project have been chosen, and will now be given the opportunity to work with the Derry writer, Brian Foster.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Budding local playwrights, Donal McDermott, Roisin Doherty, Marzia Bozoni, Michael McLaughlin, Peter McCauley, Philip Henry, Meghan McLoone and Gary Breslin will each be mentored by Brian Foster over the coming months to develop their plays for the stage.

Towards the end of the project, one final script will be chosen which will then be professionally produced by Millennium Forum Productions for performances that will be staged as part of the theatre’s 25th anniversary celebrations in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project aims to give local prospective writers a unique opportunity to develop their own ideas and script for the stage. The two-year project is led by the Millennium Forum, and will see the final eight playwrights work alongside Brian Foster.

Local playwright, Brian Foster, and Millennium Forum Chief Executive, David McLaughin, pictured with finalists of the Playwright Project 2025. Also pictured is Mags Anderson, Millennium Forum.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum, said he is looking forward to beginning the project. He said: “Well done to everyone who has made the final shortlist. The standard for entries was exceptionally high and we were truly overwhelmed at the response; we had over 70 exceptional scripts entered, all of which were very different, so it was a hugely difficult task to pick the final few for further development.

"It has shown us there is significant enthusiasm and talent in this field throughout the North West and everyone who entered and, indeed, the final eight, should all be proud of their achievements to date. We are excited about the potential for future initiatives and are committed to supporting new writers and nurturing new talent with the Arts.”

The eight finalists will now meet on a regular basis, working with Brian Foster for approximately six to eight months. As the development programme evolves, a panel of experts, led by Brian, will select one writer to work with further and more intensely throughout the latter part of 2025, resulting in a professional main stage production at the Millennium Forum in 2026. The successful writer will also be awarded a commission of £3,000 to assist with the final development of the piece.