We now know what was found at the recent historical dig around the Derry Walls, executed by the Friends of the Walls, Community Archaeological Programme N.I. and Queen's University with funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

During September 2024, outside the historic 17th century city walls at Nailor’s Row, between Double Bastion and Royal Bastion, a two week excavation took place. With more than 100 adult volunteers and nearly 200 school children from local schools participating with supervision from the CCA archaeologists.

“The excavation uncovered interesting social history and material culture relating to life in this important Irish urban settlement over the last few centuries,” said Ruairí Ó Baoill, Centre for Community Archaeology site director. “with masonry remains and road surfaces dating back to the late-18th century being revealed.

"Artefacts retrieved include much post-medieval pottery, especially earthenwares, coins, clay tobacco pipes, metal work and personal effects such as buttons, styli, marbles and a holy medal.”

Aerial shot of the Derry Walls Dig in progress.

Ruairí Ó Baoill continued: “Although the excavation finished before reaching the level of the extra-mural ditch that once surrounded the 17th century city walls, artefacts from the period- 17th century English pottery from North Devon and Staffordshire and a lead musket ball- suggest that this important feature remains preserved safely under the ground for future archaeologists to investigate.

“The CCA’s community-based partners in the city were the Friends of the Derry Wall and its chair, Niall McCaughan. Its founder, the late Mark Lusby, has been instrumental in promoting the heritage of the walled city.”

Niall McCaughan, Chair of The Friends of the Derry Walls stated: “We are delighted with the success of our recent big dig, which has added much to the wider story of our historic city. When my late colleague and friend Mark Lusby first suggested the dig, never in our wildest dreams did we expect the interest that has been received locally, national and internationally.

“The dig really captured the interest particularly of the local population, and the dig team said to me that they were delighted with the interest shown by the local public to the dig; they stated that they always receive a huge welcome when they come to Northwest. We were fortunate to have a great turnout of local schools who took part in the dig as well as members of the public. There were many exciting finds and I am delighted that Ruairi will come back to Derry next May, and will give a lecture about his findings, as part of our Lecture Programme.

Nailor’s Row cobbles paths and house remains.

“We would like to thank Ruairi and the team for coming to our city, and hope that they will return again in the future to continue their work. We would also like to thank Derry City Council for assisting in setting up the dig, The Verbal arts Centre for providing the space for our tour and exhibition, and finally to the various schools and members of the public who assisted over the dig. We have invited Ruairi to come back next Spring as part of our 2025 Programme to give a talk on his findings, once everything has been catalogued, reports written up, etc., which we are looking forward too”

For more information you can visit the Derry Walls website here: https://thederrywalls.com/