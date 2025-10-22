Find out where Derry clothing brand and fashion designer Storefront is moving to

Popular local brand and designer Storefront has announced the opening of its new store in Castle Street, Derry.

The team at Storefront announced the new opening on their social media. The Castle Street store is due to open on October 23.

The new store is set to open at 10 am, offering an exclusive early release of an entirely new collection, including special opening day exclusive T-shirts. Later in the day, the Storefront team invites everyone to an evening event starting at 6 pm. The event will feature a live performance by Hotline08000, with drinks provided by Jameson whiskey.

In their social media post, Storefront said: “Thank you to everyone that has supported us through this journey to make this possible. We can’t wait to share our new space with you all.

“Make sure to come see the new space and say hello.”

Storefront’s current premises on Waterloo Street are to remain open until October 23.