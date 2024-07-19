Fire engine to be pulled across Guildhall Square to raise funds for Children in Crossfire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 32-tonne fire engine is to be pulled across Guildhall Square in a fundraiser for Children in Crossfire.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following 2023’s successful ‘Fire Engine Pull’ fundraiser, Children in Crossfire have announced they will be holding this year’s event on Saturday, September 28 at Derry’s Guildhall Square.

Partnering again with City of Derry Airport Fire and Rescue Service, the challenge will see teams of ten competing for the fastest time to pull a 32-tonne fire engine across Guildhall Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fundraising Co-ordinator Aishling Cunningham said: “Our Fire Engine Pull will be great fun – as well as a genuine challenge for all who take part. We are delighted to be bringing this very novel fundraiser right to the people again by holding it in Guildhall Square.

Staff from CODA's Fire & Rescue Team with Aishling Cunningham from Children in Crossfire.

“We are asking local gyms, sports clubs, businesses, community organisations or even friend groups to take part. Anyone who does sign up will be supporting Children in Crossfire’s education, nutrition, healthcare and water programmes in Ethiopia and Tanzania. We proudly support some of the most vulnerable children in the world, targeting our resources at those with least. Funds raised will help us to extend our reach and maximise our impact. Anyone who would like to find out more should either give me a call on 028 7126 9898 or email me at [email protected].

“I want to sincerely thank Steve Frazer from City of Derry Airport and Sean Feeney from the Airport’s Fire and Rescue Service for so strongly supporting Children in Crossfire once again this year. Having them and their colleagues on our side is a massive boost and we are really grateful for their goodwill. We are looking forward to a great day in Guildhall Square – and a terrific result for the children we support.”

Steve Frazer, Managing Director at City of Derry Airport, added: “We are so proud to support Children in Crossfire and the amazing work they do in our local community and throughout the world. We have a fantastic team at the Airport who are delighted to be involved again this year. I would like to pay a special thanks to our dedicated Airport Fire and Rescue team as this event simply wouldn’t be possible without them. We look forward to seeing everyone at Guildhall Square on September 28 for a great time.”