First burials at new 4,000 plot Derry cemetery near Donegal border likely this year as Creggan nears capacity

The first burials at Derry’s new 4,000 plot cemetery near the Donegal border could take place this year, councillors have been told.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new facility on the Mullennan Road is nearing completion and with space rapidly depleting at the City Cemetery in Creggan, families may be offered the choice of burial there in a matter of months.

Director of Environment and Regeneration at Derry City & Strabane District Council, Karen Phillips, told members of the E&R Committee on Wednesday that ‘the project will be substantially complete towards the latter part of the year, with all works fully completed in early 2026’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a report to members she advised plots closest to the Mullennan Road at the north western perimeter of the new cemetery ‘could possibly be made available for burial use prior to the works being fully completed’.

A view of the new cemetery site from the Ballougry Road

“Capacity for new openings at the current City Cemetery is diminishing on a weekly basis with current estimates showing that we have sufficient capacity to accommodate new burials until the spring of 2026,” she advised councillors.

Most new openings in the City Cemetery are now in the recently completed extension at the Kildrum Gardens side.

In her report to members Ms. Phillips stated: “Plots will be available for use at Mullennan towards the latter part of this year with Funeral Directors advised accordingly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once Mullennan is available, families will have the option of having their relatives interred there, the committee was informed.

Plans for the new facility.

SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly asked if the council was engaging with undertakers and transport providers in advance of the shift to Mullennan.

He referred to Translink and taxi providers who will be ‘dealing with additional interest from our citizens travelling out to that location’.

Ms. Phillips said: “Engagement with funeral directors has been ongoing since this project began and we intend to do very significant work with them in terms of preparations for the new cemetery opening, and indeed with churches, etc., in order to make sure that they are fully aware of the new cemetery and they are as ready as we are for the facility opening.

"We have engaged with Translink and will engage again as we get closer with other transport bodies.”