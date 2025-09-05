First ever corporate lending agreement with Waterside Credit Union in Derry

In what the Waterside Credit Union is calling a landmark move for community finance and regional development, local social enterprise North West Business Complex has successfully completed the first-ever corporate lending agreement in the North West with Waterside Credit Union.

The agreement aims to support North West Business Complex’s expansion plans across the City, enabling increased investment in infrastructure, innovation, and job creation. It also represents a key action within the North

West Community Wealth Building Partnership Action Plan, an initiative designed to ensure that economic benefits are rooted in and reinvested within local communities.

“This is more than a financial agreement, it’s a statement about the power of place-based collaboration and the importance of keeping wealth circulating locally,” said Charlie Kennedy, Board Member at North West Business

Complex. “Partnering with Waterside Credit Union demonstrates that community-based finance can play a central role in driving regional prosperity.”

Waterside Credit Union echoed the sentiment, highlighting the transformative potential of credit unions in corporate lending. “We’re proud to be part of this first of its kind initiative,” said Roisin O’Reilly, Chief Executive at

Waterside Credit Union. “It shows that credit unions are not only for individuals, but they can also be strategic partners for social enterprises committed to community focused growth.”

Celebrating the milestone, Co-Chair of the North West Community Wealth Building Partnership, Brian O’Neill, shared “This social finance agreement between Waterside Credit Union and the successful North West Business

Complex marks an important step forward in our mission to build inclusive, resilient economies rooted in community ownership and driven by local enterprises across the North West. This investment from the Waterside Credit

Union will allow the North West Business Complex to advance their growth plans and create jobs in local communities and support the long-term prosperity of the North West. It’s a model that other regions may soon look to

replicate.”

Previously Roisin O’Reilly spoke on the importance of a sense of community within the credit union, she said: “We know everybody we serve, and everyone who comes in has a relationship with us. You hear them talk about

‘how did the wedding go?’ ‘Show us the photos of the new baby’, ‘Your hair is lovely today, did you get it done?’ They're open, very connected. I think that's why people feel a connection and loyalty.”