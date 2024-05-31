First images of how Derry's Meenan Square could look ahead of public consultation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first images of how a transformed Meenan Square site could look have emerged ahead of consultation with local people over the proposals for its future development.

The redevelopment of Meenan Square is a £multi-million transformational capital project in the Derry Urban Village area and local people will now the opportunity to have their say on the proposals and provide feedback.

The project, delivered by the Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative in conjunction with Apex Housing Association and Meenan Square Developments Ltd, will see the construction of a mixed-use development comprising a community hub, and essential local amenities.

The stated aim of the scheme is to “improve good relations outcomes and develop a thriving place where there has been a history of deprivation and community tension”.

Proposed street-level view from Meenan Square.

A public consultation on the proposals will be led by independent advisors Turley. As part of this, a public event at Pilots Row Youth and Community Centre, Rossville Street taking place on Thursday, June 20 from 3pm to 7pm.

An online webinar session will also be hosted for those who cannot attend the in-person event. This will take place on Tuesday June 25 from 6pm to 7pm. Interested parties can register their attendance via the consultation website.

Shop premises, offices and adjoining buildings on the site, including the well known pub The Bogside Inn, were demolished in summer 2021 to make way for the project.

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) has been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council on behalf of Apex Housing Association (Apex) as part of plans to redevelop the site.

Proposed streetscape view from Lecky Road.

Following on from the soon to commence community consultation, a formal planning application is expected be submitted later in the year.

A spokesperson for the project said: “The proposed development is designed to represent a transformational project for the Derry-Londonderry Urban Villages area will deliver significant community benefits and deliver a lasting legacy of the Urban Villages initiative within an area of considerable need.

“The development will deliver across three main components including: a fully shared and inclusive community hub and a selection of essential local services to support economic growth of the surrounding area.”

More information on the project, the consultation events and the ways that people can provide your feedback on the proposals will be available at the consultation website at www.meenansquareconsultation.com when it goes live on Thursday, June 13.

Proposed CGI of the public realm, retail and community space at Meenan Square.

In September 2016, The Executive Office officially launched the Urban Village Strategic Frameworks, with one of the five frameworks relating to Derry.

The five Urban Village areas announced at the time were: The Bogside, Fountain and Bishop Street (Derry); Ardoyne and Greater Ballysillan (North Belfast); Colin (West Belfast); EastSide (East Belfast) and Sandy Row, Donegall Pass and the Markets areas (South Belfast).

The Executive Office said back in March this year that work on the site in the heart of the Bogside was scheduled to commence in the spring of 2025 subject to planning approval.

