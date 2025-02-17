Five DJs confirmed for Derry and Ireland's longest running electronic dance festival Celtronic

Celtronic is returning to Derry for its 25th anniversary, promising some of the biggest names in electronic music, last week the festival revealed some of the talent arriving in Derry for April.

The first of the five DJs announced was Helena Hauff. Helena Hauff was described by Celtronic as ‘one of the most brilliant minds of contemporary electronic music’.

“Born and raised in Hamburg, Helena Hauff bridged both Fine Art & Music Science. Her DJ & production skills showcase this combo, crafted from her residency at the esteemed Golden Pudel Club. Helena's style is defining & unmistakable-powerful, gritty, yet danceable,” Celtronic said.

Palestinian DJ Sama’ Abdulhadi is set to play during the festival. The DJ and electronic music producer gained international recognition and is an emblematic artist of the Palestinian underground scene.

The Baron Of Techno, Dave Clake.

It has been seven years since her Boiler Room set, which has clocked over 13 million views and catapulted her into the upper ranks of global electronic music, Abdulhadi has graced the world’s biggest stages and festivals. Beyond music, Sama is a cultural activist, constantly exposing the genocide currently taking place in Gaza and founding initiatives like Union in Ramallah and Resilience to amplify marginalized voices.

Known for his melodic and deep folkal house music is Mano Le Tough, with a history of acclaimed releases and collaborations / remixes for the likes of DJ Koze, Circo Loco, Róisín Murphy, Fabric plus via his own imprint Maeve. As a DJ, his sound blends emotional depth with rhythmic intricacy, making him a favourite in clubs like Berghain, Circoloco, Fabric, Robert Johnson and festivals worldwide including Sonar, Dekmantel, Pitch, and Coachella.

Returning to Derry for the first time in 10 years is The Baron Of Techno, Dave Clarke. Celtronic described Dave Clarke as an ‘anarchist’ with punk in his soul.

Speaking about Dave Clarke, Celtronic said: “As a DJ, there’s the same attention to detail each time, his sets swooping whip-smart along the cutting blade of techno and electro, backed up by a seasoned bag of DJ tricks in which his early hip hop roots clearly show. Dave Clarke continues to buck predictability and to do his own thing. He flies the flag for true techno spirit. Whether it’s pushing cutting edge sounds on far-flung dancefloors or producing the haunting Mark Lanegan-fronted ‘Monochrome Sun’ from his new album, he has a consistency of vision and purpose rare in the ever-changing world of dance music. In short, Dave Clarke might be established, but he will never be establishment.”

Also returning to Derry this Easter will be Celtronic favourite, Michael Mayer. Over the past four decades, Michael Mayer has done many things: maintained an internationally renowned DJ career; co-steered the Kompakt record label, physical store, and online shop; and produced a slow but steady stream of singles and albums, both solo, and in collaboration with the likes of Superpitcher, Reinhard Voigt, Kölsch and Barnt. He’s also released several mixes, including mixes for Fabric and DJ Kicks.

Celtronic kicks off in Derry from April 17 to April 20.

For the latest info and ticket details check Celtronic’s various social media platforms