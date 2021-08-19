Five males due in court in connection with Buncrana Road incident in Derry
Five males, arrested by police in connection with an incident in the Buncrana Road area of Derry on Tuesday afternoon have been charged to appear before the city’s Magistrates Court today (19 August).
A PSNI spokesperson said today: “A 14 year old male has been charged with a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.
“A 19 year old man has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
“A 23 year old man has been charged with a number of driving offences including dangerous driving.
“A 25 year old man has been charged with possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.
“A 28 year old man has been charged with a number of offences including affray; possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; and grievous bodily harm with intent.
“As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
A 28-year-old man meanwhile is currently being treated in hospital for injuries.