Five males due in court in connection with Buncrana Road incident in Derry

Police at Buncrana Road on Tuesday.

A PSNI spokesperson said today: “A 14 year old male has been charged with a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

“A 19 year old man has been charged with dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

“A 23 year old man has been charged with a number of driving offences including dangerous driving.

“A 25 year old man has been charged with possession of an article with a blade or point in a public place.

“A 28 year old man has been charged with a number of offences including affray; possession of an offensive weapon in a public place; and grievous bodily harm with intent.

“As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”