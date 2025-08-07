The Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland (FSB NI) recently published its most comprehensive post-Brexit research to date: Windsor Framework Realities – Barriers to Trade in the UK Internal Market.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on responses from nearly 800 small firms, the report shines a light on the lived experiences of businesses dealing with the Windsor Framework. While the Framework was designed to offer the ‘best of both worlds’ — access to the EU Single Market alongside unfettered UK trade — many businesses report experiencing disruption, confusion and mounting frustration, and all with associated costs.

Key findings include:

*Widespread disruption – 58% of businesses trading between GB and NI report moderate to significant challenges and, shockingly, over a third of those who responded to the survey have already ceased trade due to compliance burdens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Lowry, Chair, FSB Northern Ireland.

*Falling confidence – 56% of affected firms feel unable to plan ahead, citing red tape and uncertainty.

*Dual market access underused – Just 14% of NI businesses understand and benefit from access to both the UK and EU markets.

*Support services failing SMEs – 78% rate government support as ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’, and 80% find it hard to access help.

This report has already prompted significant debate in both Westminster and Stormont, with multiple Ministers and MPs referencing our findings, and a recent Economy Committee evidence session at Stormont engaging with our concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our report is not just a list of problems — it’s a call to action.

But our report is not just a list of problems — it’s a call to action. We’re urging policymakers to streamline processes, properly fund support services, and actively promote Northern Ireland’s unique dual market access — not just as a concept, but as a real and viable economic strategy.

Northern Ireland’s dual market access – to both the UK and EU – should be an enormous opportunity. It gives us an edge no other place enjoys. But, right now, too few small businesses are able to take advantage of it. We need government-backed initiatives to support market development, innovation, and export growth. However we will only realise that potential with a co-ordinated effort involving both the NI Executive and UK Government.

Promotion of this opportunity cannot be left to local agencies alone — it needs the full backing and resource of Whitehall.

It’s time to fix what’s broken and unlock the massive opportunities that dual market access offers.

- Alan Lowry, Chair, FSB Northern Ireland