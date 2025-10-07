Flights between Derry and Dublin to commence next year as Irish government announces funding in Budget 2026
Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers told the Dail that resources to the Shared Island initiative will double by a further €1 billion out to 2035, under Budget 2026.
Several projects are set to progress next year, including flights from Derry to Dublin.
Welcoming the news that fights between City of Derry Airport and Dublin Airport are set to recommence, Derry’s Chamber of Commerce CEO, Anna Doherty, said: “Today’s announcement by the Irish Government that funding will be provided for re-opening the flight route between Derry and Dublin is very welcome news.
“The restoration of the Dublin route will provide crucial connectivity for the North West, opening up new opportunities for trade, investment and growth across our region.
“The City of Derry Airport acts as a key gateway for tourism and connectivity in the North West, and this flight route being restored for the first time since 2011 has the potential to be an economic catalyst for our region”