Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The number of influenza cases recorded in Derry and Strabane more than trebled over the the course of a week, new figures released by the Public Health Agency have confirmed.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rise in the number of people falling ill in the city and district aligns with an overall rise in people coming down with different flu strains and respiratory infections in the wider region, with babies and children aged 0 and 4 particularly vulnerable.

In Derry & Strabane, recorded episodes of flu per 100,000 people in the week to December 22 stood at 25.2, more than three times the figure the week before when the episode rate was 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures for GP consultations for flu per 100,000 people across the wider Trust area meanwhile almost doubled from 24.53 in week 50 to 43.44 in the pre-Christmas week. Six weeks previous, the rate was just a fraction of this at 3.76. Indeed, doctors’ surgeries in the the Western Trust region recorded the highest flu incidence of any of the five Trusts in the week to December 22.

Cases have trebled in Derry and Strabane.

Consultation rates for acute respiratory infections such as lung infections were higher again, having risen from around 169 per 100,000 six weeks ago to around 271 in Week 51. This was also above the NI average.

Across the north babies and children aged 0 to 4 were more than four times more likely than any other age group to be presenting with ARI symptoms.

By December 22, 514 people had been admitted to hospital with flu and other respiratory illnesses across the north, as the PHA stated this week that “influenza activity continued to increase”. Seven outbreaks were also reported in care homes.

"There were 1,107 unique episodes of influenza identified (362 were typed as Flu A (H1), 16 were Flu A (H3), 701 were Flu A (not subtyped) and 28 were Flu B)."

Flu cases have jumped in the north west.

Of the 3,254 people tested for flu, 34.8% or 1,731 came back positive.

In terms of hospitalisations, the report stated: “The 75+ age group had the majority of community acquired emergency influenza hospital admissions in week 51 (31.7%). The 0-4 age group had the majority of RSV hospital admissions (82.1%), and the 75+ age group had the majority of COVID-19 hospital admissions (48.3%).”

Meanwhile the latest available statistics from Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) show that in week 50, 100 respiratory associated deaths out of 387 all-cause deaths were reported (25.8%).

This is slightly higher to the same period in 2023/24 (84 respiratory associated deaths out of 374 all-cause deaths, 22.5%)

The Western Trust meanwhile has urged people to take precautions to protect themselves and others.

A spokesperson said: "Respiratory illnesses like flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are circulating in our community and within our hospitals. You can help to play a vital role in stopping the spread of these illnesses and protecting your loved ones in our care.

"In line with Public Health Agency advice to follow Infection Prevention and Control guidance, we have undertaken a local risk assessment and are asking you to follow these 4 simple steps.

"If you are experiencing symptoms of a cold, a high temperature, a sore throat, a runny nose, or diarrhoea and vomiting, do not visit hospital sites. Resting at home not only speeds your recovery but also helps prevent the spread of illness to vulnerable patients.

“Hand hygiene is crucial in breaking the chain of infection. Use the hand sanitiser provided at the entrances to all wards and clinical areas, both when entering and leaving.

"In wards and clinical areas, it will be helpful to wear a mask or face covering to protect yourself and others. This is temporary and practical step, and masks are just one measure to reduce spread at this time.

"If you are eligible, take up the offer of the flu and/or COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines are a proven way to reduce the severity of illness and limit the spread of these viruses within our community.

“Respiratory illnesses pose significant risks to us all and especially to those who are already unwell or have weakened immune systems. Your actions can make a real difference in safeguarding the health and wellbeing of others.”