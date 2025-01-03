Flu cases in Derry & Strabane treble as winter viruses and infections hit hard
The rise in the number of people falling ill in the city and district aligns with an overall rise in people coming down with different flu strains and respiratory infections in the wider region, with babies and children aged 0 and 4 particularly vulnerable.
In Derry & Strabane, recorded episodes of flu per 100,000 people in the week to December 22 stood at 25.2, more than three times the figure the week before when the episode rate was 8.
The figures for GP consultations for flu per 100,000 people across the wider Trust area meanwhile almost doubled from 24.53 in week 50 to 43.44 in the pre-Christmas week. Six weeks previous, the rate was just a fraction of this at 3.76. Indeed, doctors’ surgeries in the the Western Trust region recorded the highest flu incidence of any of the five Trusts in the week to December 22.
Consultation rates for acute respiratory infections such as lung infections were higher again, having risen from around 169 per 100,000 six weeks ago to around 271 in Week 51. This was also above the NI average.
Across the north babies and children aged 0 to 4 were more than four times more likely than any other age group to be presenting with ARI symptoms.
By December 22, 514 people had been admitted to hospital with flu and other respiratory illnesses across the north, as the PHA stated this week that “influenza activity continued to increase”. Seven outbreaks were also reported in care homes.
"There were 1,107 unique episodes of influenza identified (362 were typed as Flu A (H1), 16 were Flu A (H3), 701 were Flu A (not subtyped) and 28 were Flu B)."
Of the 3,254 people tested for flu, 34.8% or 1,731 came back positive.
In terms of hospitalisations, the report stated: “The 75+ age group had the majority of community acquired emergency influenza hospital admissions in week 51 (31.7%). The 0-4 age group had the majority of RSV hospital admissions (82.1%), and the 75+ age group had the majority of COVID-19 hospital admissions (48.3%).”
Meanwhile the latest available statistics from Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) show that in week 50, 100 respiratory associated deaths out of 387 all-cause deaths were reported (25.8%).
This is slightly higher to the same period in 2023/24 (84 respiratory associated deaths out of 374 all-cause deaths, 22.5%)
The Western Trust meanwhile has urged people to take precautions to protect themselves and others.
