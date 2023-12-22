News you can trust since 1772
Flying home for Christmas - emotional pictures of people returning to Derry in 2003

20 years ago at Christmas time in 2003, families and friends shared emotional reunions at City of Derry Airport as people returned home for the festive season.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 11:39 GMT
See anyone you know?

Siobhan Morris and her son Liam from Letterkenny, are greeted at City of Derry Airport yesterday by granmother Nora on their arrival from Manchester for the Christmas holidays. (2312JB30) pic. Joe Boland

Christmas Home coming.........Killybegs drama student Thomas Rodden arrives at City of Derry Airpport yesterday from Manchester where he is a student at Oldham Theatre College. (2312JB33)

Passengers from the North West arriving at City of Derry Airport from Manchester yesterday for the festive break. (2312JB34)

Claire Prasad and her husband Vish are greeted by Claires mum Kay Cunningham from Culmore at the airport yesterday. (2312JB36)

