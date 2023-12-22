Flying home for Christmas - emotional pictures of people returning to Derry in 2003
20 years ago at Christmas time in 2003, families and friends shared emotional reunions at City of Derry Airport as people returned home for the festive season.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
1. Siobhan Morris and her son Liam from Letterkenny, are greeted at City of Derry Airport yesterday by granmother Nora on their arrival from Manchester for the Christmas holidays. (2312JB30) pic. Joe Boland
2. Christmas Home coming.........Killybegs drama student Thomas Rodden arrives at City of Derry Airpport yesterday from Manchester where he is a student at Oldham Theatre College. (2312JB33)
