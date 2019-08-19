Football versus Homophobia taking place today

The Foyle Pride Football v Homophobia tournament will be staged this evening (Monday, August 19) at the Brandywell stadium.

The tournament, which kicks off at 5pm and runs through until 9pm, was recently launched by Foyle Pride, Derry City F.C. players and Republican of Ireland international James McClean.

Foyle Pride Committee members with footballer James McClean launching Foyle Pride's Football versus Homophobia 2019.

The event today will help kick off the Foyle Pride Festival 2019, which is marking 50 years from the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, the birth of Pride and organisers said they are as determined as ever to strive towards equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community here and throughout the world.

Speaking about today’s tournament, Eimear Willis from Foyle Pride said: “With Football V Homophobia, we aim to celebrate the equality and diversity of LGBTQ+ people in sport whilst challenging the homophobia, biphobia and transphobia and invisibility of LGBTQ+ people that currently exists in football.

“Football v Homophobia will take place in The Brandywell, Derry City and Institute Football Club’s home stadium. We are delighted that our local football teams’ home ground is able to host this tournament as it has grown year on year.

The tournament was opened to all genders and players over 16, with no upper age limit. The tournament will be split into two categories, ‘The Rainbow Shield’ for teams and players who have never played before or have limited football experience, and ‘The Rainbow Cup’ for the more serious football players. Entry fee per team was £25.

Alternatively people were given the chance to register as an individual to play in the tournament for £5 and they will be assigned a team before the event.

Everyone who participates today will get a pair of Rainbow laces and there will be special prizes for the ‘Player of the Tournament’, ‘Rainbow Boot’, and ‘Spirit of the Tournament’.