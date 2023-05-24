News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Siobhan O'Connor winner of the tin whistle under 8 and also the most promising player at Moville Feis. Siobhan is a student of the McClure School of Music. (1305JB08)Siobhan O'Connor winner of the tin whistle under 8 and also the most promising player at Moville Feis. Siobhan is a student of the McClure School of Music. (1305JB08)
Siobhan O'Connor winner of the tin whistle under 8 and also the most promising player at Moville Feis. Siobhan is a student of the McClure School of Music. (1305JB08)

For the first time in colour: 33 pictures of Donegal and Derry winners at Moville Feis 2003

Inishowen and the wider north west has always punched well above its weight in terms of artistic talent and these gifted young prize-winners at Moville Feis were part of tat long and proud tradition.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 24th May 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 17:14 BST

Pictures: Derry Journal archive.

Rebecca O'Doherty and Aaron Deery who won the under 15 duet at the Moville Feis. Rebecca and Aaron are students at the McGinley School of Music. (1305JB04)

1. Rebecca O'Doherty and Aaron Deery who won the under 15 duet at the Moville Feis. Rebecca and Aaron are students at the McGinley School of Music. (1305JB04)

Rebecca O'Doherty and Aaron Deery who won the under 15 duet at the Moville Feis. Rebecca and Aaron are students at the McGinley School of Music. (1305JB04) Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
Sisters Fionnuala and Kate Lindsay from Muff with their silverware won at Moville Feis. (0605C47)

2.

Sisters Fionnuala and Kate Lindsay from Muff with their silverware won at Moville Feis. (0605C47) Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
Shaun and Louise McDaid who won Speech and Drama competitions at Moville Feis. Shaun won the Boys open 10 - 12 yrs and Louise won the open 12 - 15 yrs and also the Bord Iascaigh Mhara Cu-p for Best overall. They are students of the Keegan Academy of Speech and Drama. (1305JB06)

3. Shaun and Louise McDaid who won Speech and Drama competitions at Moville Feis. Shaun won the Boys open 10 - 12 yrs and Louise won the open 12 - 15 yrs and also the Bord Iascaigh Mhara Cu-p for Best overall. They are students of the Keegan Academy of Speech and Drama. (1305JB06)

Shaun and Louise McDaid who won Speech and Drama competitions at Moville Feis. Shaun won the Boys open 10 - 12 yrs and Louise won the open 12 - 15 yrs and also the Bord Iascaigh Mhara Cu-p for Best overall. They are students of the Keegan Academy of Speech and Drama. (1305JB06) Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
Leeanne McCarron from Burt, Lynch School winner of the Girls Verse 8-10 Confined and Joint winner of the Girls Verse Open. (0605C38)

4.

Leeanne McCarron from Burt, Lynch School winner of the Girls Verse 8-10 Confined and Joint winner of the Girls Verse Open. (0605C38) Photo: DJ

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8