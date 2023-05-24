Inishowen and the wider north west has always punched well above its weight in terms of artistic talent and these gifted young prize-winners at Moville Feis were part of tat long and proud tradition.
1. Rebecca O'Doherty and Aaron Deery who won the under 15 duet at the Moville Feis. Rebecca and Aaron are students at the McGinley School of Music. (1305JB04)
Sisters Fionnuala and Kate Lindsay from Muff with their silverware won at Moville Feis. (0605C47) Photo: DJ
3. Shaun and Louise McDaid who won Speech and Drama competitions at Moville Feis. Shaun won the Boys open 10 - 12 yrs and Louise won the open 12 - 15 yrs and also the Bord Iascaigh Mhara Cu-p for Best overall. They are students of the Keegan Academy of Speech and Drama. (1305JB06)
Leeanne McCarron from Burt, Lynch School winner of the Girls Verse 8-10 Confined and Joint winner of the Girls Verse Open. (0605C38) Photo: DJ