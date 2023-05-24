3 . Shaun and Louise McDaid who won Speech and Drama competitions at Moville Feis. Shaun won the Boys open 10 - 12 yrs and Louise won the open 12 - 15 yrs and also the Bord Iascaigh Mhara Cu-p for Best overall. They are students of the Keegan Academy of Speech and Drama. (1305JB06)

Shaun and Louise McDaid who won Speech and Drama competitions at Moville Feis. Shaun won the Boys open 10 - 12 yrs and Louise won the open 12 - 15 yrs and also the Bord Iascaigh Mhara Cu-p for Best overall. They are students of the Keegan Academy of Speech and Drama. (1305JB06) Photo: DJ