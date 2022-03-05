FORECAST: The Dawning of the Day - Spring sunrise from Donegal looking out towards County Derry
Video shows a beautiful spring sunrise on Friday March 4, 2022 from Quigley’s Point, Inishowen, County Donegal but a sharp frost predicted for tonight, Saturday, across the north west.
Some dry weather forecast for the weekend for the north west over the coming days turning more unsettled but milder into next week.
Met Eireann cautioned that it will remain cold, crisp start this morning, Saturday, with frost and ice patches but getting gradually warmer as the day goes on.
“Isolated showers on northern coasts of Ulster early this morning will die out through the morning. Today will be dry and sunny, with afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Northeast winds will be light to moderate, becoming near calm this evening.
“Very cold tonight with a widespread sharp frost and ice patches. Lowest temperatures of 0 to -4 degrees. Dry and clear conditions, with calm weather or light breezes.
“Tomorrow morning will be cold and frosty. Sunday will be dry and bright with plenty of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes.”