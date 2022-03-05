FORECAST: The Dawning of the Day - Spring sunrise from Donegal looking out towards County Derry

Some dry weather forecast for the weekend for the north west over the coming days turning more unsettled but milder into next week.

Met Eireann cautioned that it will remain cold, crisp start this morning, Saturday, with frost and ice patches but getting gradually warmer as the day goes on.

“Isolated showers on northern coasts of Ulster early this morning will die out through the morning. Today will be dry and sunny, with afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Northeast winds will be light to moderate, becoming near calm this evening.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dawning of the Day - Inishowen, Donegal looking out towards Binevenagh, County Derry.

“Very cold tonight with a widespread sharp frost and ice patches. Lowest temperatures of 0 to -4 degrees. Dry and clear conditions, with calm weather or light breezes.