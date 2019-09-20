Former Bishop of Derry Séamus Hegarty has died

Tributes have been paid to the former Bishop of Derry, Séamus Hegarty.

The Diocese of Derry confirmed the Kilcar-native's death on Friday.

"With sadness we announce the passing from this world of Séamus Hegarty, Bishop Emeritus of Derry and former Bishop of Raphoe, who died after an illness in Letterkenny University Hospital, Co Donegal. Bishop Hegarty was born on January 26, 1940. Funeral arrangements to follow," the Diocese said.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: "Sorry to hear that Bishop Hegarty has died. Always enjoyed our conversations. RIP."