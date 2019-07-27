Former Coronation Street and EastEnders star Jill Halfpenny impressed by Derry

Former Coronation Street, EastEnders and Waterloo Road star Jill Halfpenny got a typically warm welcome when she landed in the city on Friday.

The Geordie actress expressed her appreciation at the hospitality she received from a local taxi driver and in a city café.

"A cab driver offered to keep my case while I wandered round town and then pick me up later to take me to a hotel.

"Now , in a honesty cafe being served tea and toast, being asked only for a donation. You feel like a huge hug already Derry," tweeted the Gateshead-native.

"Just been asked if I want my tea topped up! Jesus man,this is delightful," she added.

The Derry tourism lobby Visit Derry replied: "We hope you enjoy your time in the city and if there is anything you need please don’t hesitate to get in contact with us."

And Ms. Halfpenny's niece Chelsea, who has starred in Emmerdale and Casualty, joined in: "I’m jealous you’re getting to hear that accent all weekend!!"