Former Derry boutique may become Christian place of worship
A former boutique in Derry city centre is set to become a place of worship if a fresh planning application submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council is approved.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 31st May 2023, 16:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 16:55 BST
Gateway Christian Fellowship has applied for permission for a ‘partial change of use of ground floor shop unit to a place of worship’ at 13A Pump Street in Derry’s historic Cathedral Quarter in the city centre.
The application was received on May 5, 2023, and will eventually come before the Council’s planning committee for decision.