Former Derry Journal editor Pat McArt to receive inaugural ATU Alumni Award

Former Derry Journal editor Pat McArt has been named among the recipients of the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) inaugural Alumni Awards.

The awards will celebrate graduates who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and positive impact in their professions and communities.

A spokesperson said the awards ‘are an opportunity for the university to honour alumni whose exceptional skills, leadership, and impact have inspired our students, staff, and wider community.’

Alumni Awards are presented to alumni who have made outstanding contributions in the following areas aligned to the ATU faculties of Business; Design, Education & Humanities; Engineering & Computing and Science & Health.

Pat McArt.

Seven graduates will be recognised at the university’s Spring Conferring Ceremonies, taking place next week across ATU campuses in Donegal, Sligo and Galway.

The 2025 ATU Alumni Award recipients are:

Pat McArt, Journalist, Author, Former Editor, Derry Journal – Alumni Award in Design, Education & Humanities

Breege Conroy Walsh, Founder & Managing Director, BWC MedTech Consulting and Former VP of Global Quality Engineering and Services at Medtronic Inc. – Alumni Award in Science & Health

Dr Shane Loughlin, Founder and President, ESE Academy – Alumni Award in Engineering & Computing

Enda Mc Guane, Head of Asset Management, Land Development Agency – Alumni Award in Business

Evelyn O’Toole, Founder & CEO, Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS) – Alumni Award in Science & Health

Lauren Cadden, Record-breaking Irish Sprinter and Paris 2024 Olympian – President’s Alumni Award

Lisa Lynch, Senior Manager R&D, Boston Scientific - Alumni Award in Science & Health

Dr Orla Flynn, President of ATU, said: “These outstanding alumni represent the very best of Atlantic Technological University. Their achievements are a source of immense pride for our university community, and they inspire our current students to dream bigger and reach higher. These are our very first Alumni Awards, and we look forward to celebrating many more incredible graduates in the years to come.”

The Alumni Awards will be presented to the recipients during ATU’s Spring Conferring Ceremonies, held across the university’s campuses on April 29 (Letterkenny), April 30 (Sligo). and May 1 (Galway City). These events will bring together the ATU community, along with families and friends, to celebrate both the graduating students and the outstanding achievements of the alumni awardees.