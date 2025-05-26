Former Derry politicians Lord William Hay and Mitchel McLaughlin and businessman Gavin Kileen have been named among Ulster University’s Honorary Graduates.

This summer, the outstanding contributions of twelve notable individuals in the world of sport, literature, entertainment, sustainability and business are being recognised with a series of Honorary Doctorates by the university.

Lord William Hay and Mitchel McLaughlin, both former Speakers of the Northern Ireland Assembly, are being jointly recognised for the important work they each undertook during their tenures in the role, and for their efforts to develop political consensus and peace building.

Gavin Killeen is Managing Director of Nuprint Technologies Limited, based in Derry and was given an MBE in the New Year Honours List 2023 by His Majesty The King for services to Further Education in Northern Ireland. He is a Past President of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

Mitchel McLaughlin.

Additionally, retired paediatric nurse Donna Rainey, from Co.Derry, is being honoured in recognition of her rewilding work.

Spearheading the very successful ‘Don't mow, let it grow’ campaign, this initiative has now spread to many councils across the island of Ireland and further afield.

Honourees also include director and producer of gripping AppleTV+ series Severance, Aoife McArdle, Netflix VFX Executive Laura Livingstone, Belfast-born kickboxing legend and businessman, Billy Murray, and Director General of Europe’s biggest conservation charity, The National Trust, Hilary McGrady.

David Clements is being recognised for his outstanding service as Honorary Treasurer at Ulster University. A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ireland, he retired in 2014 from a career spent with PwC. He now works in the voluntary and not for profit sectors in the areas of education, healthcare and the economically and socially marginalised.

Gavin Killeen.

Congratulating this year’s cohort of Honorary Graduates, Ulster University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew said:

“Graduation is a special moment in the academic year; a time to honour our exceptional graduates as they gather to celebrate their hard-earned success. At the heart of our values at Ulster University is a deep commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders – individuals who will shape their professions and their communities for the better, long after they leave us with their qualifications.

“With that future in mind, we are delighted to recognise the remarkable contributions of esteemed local, national and international figures who have already made a huge impact in their fields.

" It is a privilege to award these Honorary Doctorates to individuals who embody excellence, creativity, and integrity. Their achievements serve as a powerful source of inspiration for our entire University community.”

The Honorary Doctorates will be conferred during summer graduations which take place from Monday 30 June to Thursday 10 July across Belfast, Coleraine and Derry.

The Honorary Graduates also include:

Aoife McArdle: Emmy nominated Director and producer of gripping AppleTV+ series Severance from Omagh

Laura Livingstone: originally from Armagh she is the LA-based Netflix VFX Executive who has overseen series including Bodkin, Vikings Valhalla, Wednesday, and The Perfect Couple

Billy Murray: history-making Belfast-born kickboxing champion and businessman

Hilary McGrady: Director General of Europe’s biggest conservation charity, The National Trust

Francesca Kay: award-winning novelist and Director of the British-Irish Association

Dave Linton is the founder and CEO of the multi-award-winning Madlug, a business which, for every item purchased, provides a pack-away travel bag to a child in the care system

Alastair Bell is an investor in high-growth technology businesses within Northern Ireland