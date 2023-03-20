Alderman Warke quit the DUP on the day his year-long term as First Citizen ended back in June 2022 and has represented constituents as an independent since then.

Ald. Warke confirmed he is to stand in the Faughan ward. "I made my mind up after Christmas,” he said. “I received quite a lot of encouragement from different people and I hope to continue to work for people. During my time on Council we have had good times and bad times and there are so many issues affecting people such as the Cost of Living crisis and flooding is a major issue in the Faughan area which I want to see addressed.”

Ald. Warke said said that as Mayor he was becoming ‘increasingly frustrated’ with the lack of delivery for the north west. He said he did not believe that bigger political parties had focussed enough on delivering for local citizens, and vowed to continue to work to help address real issues facing people.

Independent Alderman Graham Warke. INLS2015-157KM

“The North West is getting left behind and I feel I can help to try and address that freely. My plan in politics is to represent everybody following on from my year as Mayor and I feel it’s right to do so. I still work in the Fountain community and for me it is about making this city a shared city for everyone.”

Alderman Warke said he recently met with Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker and local business leaders to discuss issues affecting people in the north west. "Bringing jobs is very important, as is a strong business community and I am hopeful we will see progress in the time ahead.”

Last year saw Graham Warke named Fundraiser of the Year Award at the Derry Journal People of the Year awards. Foyle Down Syndrome Trust was his chosen charity as Mayor and he has continued to work with them ever since. Together they have now raised funding for a minibus for the charity, he confirmed.

"There has been so much good work and so much money was raised by the people of this city and district and that says a lot,” he added.

The Mayor Alderman Graham Warke with some of the drivers and members of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust as he hosted his Supercar Saturday event in Guildhall Square aid of his chosen Charity. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.05.22