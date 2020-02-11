Former London gangster to share the story of his conversion
A former London gangster is to share the story of his conversion and finding faith at an event in Termonbacca this weekend.
John Pridmore served two prison sentences himself in his teens and went on to become a feared enforcer in the London underworld.
During his time in prison, he was always involved in fights and was put on 23 hour solitary confinement.
He came out of prison even more angry and bitter and began bouncing in the East and West End of London.
This led to his involvement with the men who ran most of the organised crime in London.
John became a “serious face” on the London gangster scene and drug dealing netted him thousands.
The money he made from his life of crime bought him the classic gangster lifestyle of fast cars, designer suits tailored to hold his machete and knuckledusters.
He underwent a dramatic life-changing experience after nearly killing a man outside a central London nightclub.
Since then he has travelled internationally, personally speaking to over 2.5 million people and warning young people about the dangers of the gun and drug culture.
John is the author of the bestselling biography ‘From Gangland to Promised Land.’
In his second book, ‘Journey to Freedom,’ John delves into the theme of inner awareness and healing.
He also speaks of his work with young teenagers and ex gang members, encouraging them to become important members of society.
John will be telling the story of his amazing conversion experience and faith journey at Termonbacca Carmelite Retreat Centre in Derry on February 15 and 16.
He will also be available to speak to people individually.
Everyone is welcome, and registration for the event is at 10am.
For more information on the events, contact Termonbacca on 02871262512 or alternatively visit www.facebook.com/termon.bacca.5